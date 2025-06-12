iifl-logo
Hindustan Copper to inject ₹2,000 Crore over 5-6 years

12 Jun 2025 , 10:46 AM

Hindustan Copper Limited announced that it is planning to invest around ₹2,000 Crore over the next 5-6 years. The business is expecting to expand its current capacity from the existing four million tonnes per annum to 12.20 MTPA by FY31.

As part of its growth strategy, the company is looking for acquisition of good quality copper deposits both within and outside India. It is participating in various upcoming mineral auctions.

Additionally, the company has also entered into a collaboration with CODELCO, Chile. It is one of the largest copper producers. As part of collaboration, the two companies will share knowledge and capacity in mining, beneficiation, and exploration.

Hindustan Copper posted a robust performance during the quarter ended March 2025. The business posted a 53.20% year-on-year growth in its net profit at ₹1.90 Crore. In the previous corresponding period, the company posted a net profit of ₹1.2 Crore.

The company also posted a 29% year-on-year growth in its revenue at ₹7.30 Crore in Q4FY25. In the previous comparable quarter, the business posted a revenue of ₹5.60 Crore.

Additionally, EBITDA registered a growth of 19% y-o-y at ₹266.60 Crore in the quarter ended March 2025. In the previous corresponding quarter, the business logged an EBITDA of ₹224 Crore.

