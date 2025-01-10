iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Copper Ltd Key Ratios

247.69
(7.09%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:09 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

114.79

Op profit growth

-267.03

EBIT growth

-131.44

Net profit growth

-119.35

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

22.94

-29.51

EBIT margin

8.39

-57.35

Net profit margin

6.16

-68.45

RoCE

6.2

RoNW

2.68

RoA

1.14

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.19

-6.15

Dividend per share

0.35

0

Cash EPS

-1.99

-9.27

Book value per share

11.77

10.37

Valuation ratios

P/E

100.42

-3.46

P/CEPS

-59.88

-2.29

P/B

10.15

2.05

EV/EBIDTA

27.38

-18.66

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

26.28

5.83

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

25.6

Inventory days

113.57

Creditor days

-49.07

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.39

7.89

Net debt / equity

1.03

1.61

Net debt / op. profit

2.74

-6.3

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-19.18

5.39

Employee costs

-15.5

-31.21

Other costs

-42.35

-103.69

Hindustan Copper : related Articles

Hindustan Copper Revives Rakha Mine After 20 Years

Hindustan Copper Revives Rakha Mine After 20 Years

10 Jan 2025|12:57 PM

Re-opening and expansion of Rakha Mine and development of new underground mine at Chapri shall be undertaken and commissioning of a modern concentrator plant would be done.

Read More
Hindustan Copper reports ~68% y-o-y jumps in Q2 net profit

Hindustan Copper reports ~68% y-o-y jumps in Q2 net profit

12 Nov 2024|01:16 PM

In the second quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA increased by 25.4% to ₹151.9 Crore from ₹121 Crore in the previous quarter.

Read More

