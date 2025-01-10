Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
114.79
Op profit growth
-267.03
EBIT growth
-131.44
Net profit growth
-119.35
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
22.94
-29.51
EBIT margin
8.39
-57.35
Net profit margin
6.16
-68.45
RoCE
6.2
RoNW
2.68
RoA
1.14
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.19
-6.15
Dividend per share
0.35
0
Cash EPS
-1.99
-9.27
Book value per share
11.77
10.37
Valuation ratios
P/E
100.42
-3.46
P/CEPS
-59.88
-2.29
P/B
10.15
2.05
EV/EBIDTA
27.38
-18.66
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
26.28
5.83
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
25.6
Inventory days
113.57
Creditor days
-49.07
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.39
7.89
Net debt / equity
1.03
1.61
Net debt / op. profit
2.74
-6.3
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-19.18
5.39
Employee costs
-15.5
-31.21
Other costs
-42.35
-103.69
Re-opening and expansion of Rakha Mine and development of new underground mine at Chapri shall be undertaken and commissioning of a modern concentrator plant would be done.Read More
In the second quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA increased by 25.4% to ₹151.9 Crore from ₹121 Crore in the previous quarter.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.