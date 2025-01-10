iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Copper Ltd Board Meeting

Hindustan Copper CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
HINDUSTAN COPPER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) will be held on Monday the 11th November 2024 at 11:30 A.M to inter-alia consider and approve Statements of Financial Results of HCL (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Financial Results of Hindustan Copper Ltd for the quarter and half year ended 30.9.2024 is submitted. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting25 Sep 202425 Sep 2024
The Board of Hindustan Copper Ltd in its meeting held on 25th September, 2024 has approved extension of engagement of Shri C S Singhi as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company for a further period of 6 months w.e.f 3rd October, 2024.
Board Meeting12 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
HINDUSTAN COPPER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30-06-2024. Financial Results of Hindustan Copper Ltd for the quarter ended 30.6.2024 is submitted. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202413 May 2024
HINDUSTAN COPPER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) Approval of Accounts and Financial Results of HCL (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024; (ii) Recommendation for seeking approval of shareholders for payment of dividend for FY 2023-24; (iii) Recommendation for seeking approval of shareholders to raise funds by issue of equity shares through Qualified Institutional Placement method to the extent of 96976680 equity shares of face value of Rs.5/- each of the Company in one or more tranches; and (iv) Recommendation for seeking approval of shareholders to offer issue and allot secured or unsecured non-convertible debentures or bonds on private placement basis up to Rs.500 crore. Outcome of Board meeting held on 24.5.2024 is submitted. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
Board Meeting28 Mar 202428 Mar 2024
The Board of Hindustan Copper Ltd in its meeting held on 28.3.2024 has extended the appointment of Shri C S Singhi as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company for a period of 6 months w.e.f 3.4.2024 or till the recruitment of new Company Secretary, whichever is earlier. The Board of Hindustan Copper Ltd in its meeting held on 28.3.2024 has approved appointment of M/s Alankit Assignments Ltd as Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) of Hindustan Copper Ltd for a period of 5 years from the cut-off date (i.e, date of transfer of data/records from existing RTA to new RTA after shifting of ISIN).
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
HINDUSTAN COPPER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting of Hindustan Copper Ltd will be held on 13.02.2024 for consideration and approval of Financial Results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023. Statement of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of Hindustan Copper Ltd for the quarter and nine months ended on 31.12.2023 approved by the Board on 13.2.2024 along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon is submitted. Board of Hindustan Copper Ltd in its meeting held on 13th February, 2024 inter-alia has approved appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for F.Y. 2023-24. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Hindustan Copper: Related News

Hindustan Copper Revives Rakha Mine After 20 Years

Hindustan Copper Revives Rakha Mine After 20 Years

10 Jan 2025|12:57 PM

Re-opening and expansion of Rakha Mine and development of new underground mine at Chapri shall be undertaken and commissioning of a modern concentrator plant would be done.

Hindustan Copper reports ~68% y-o-y jumps in Q2 net profit

Hindustan Copper reports ~68% y-o-y jumps in Q2 net profit

12 Nov 2024|01:16 PM

In the second quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA increased by 25.4% to ₹151.9 Crore from ₹121 Crore in the previous quarter.

