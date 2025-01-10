iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Copper Ltd Dividend

243.61
(5.32%)
Jan 17, 2025

Hindustan Copper CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend24 May 202419 Sep 2024-0.9218.4Final
Outcome of Board meeting held on 24.5.2024 is submitted. The Board recommended payment of dividend for financial year 2073-24 @ Re. 0.92 per share of the face value of Rs.5 each for approval of shareholders in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.

Hindustan Copper: Related News

Hindustan Copper Revives Rakha Mine After 20 Years

Hindustan Copper Revives Rakha Mine After 20 Years

10 Jan 2025

Re-opening and expansion of Rakha Mine and development of new underground mine at Chapri shall be undertaken and commissioning of a modern concentrator plant would be done.

Hindustan Copper reports ~68% y-o-y jumps in Q2 net profit

Hindustan Copper reports ~68% y-o-y jumps in Q2 net profit

12 Nov 2024

In the second quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA increased by 25.4% to ₹151.9 Crore from ₹121 Crore in the previous quarter.

