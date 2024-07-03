iifl-logo-icon 1
India Grid Trust Share Price

144.66
(0.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:04:02 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open144.01
  • Day's High145
  • 52 Wk High152.15
  • Prev. Close144.01
  • Day's Low144
  • 52 Wk Low 129.06
  • Turnover (lac)343.89
  • P/E8.83
  • Face Value136.43
  • Book Value149.83
  • EPS16.31
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12,072.72
  • Div. Yield2.26
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

India Grid Trust KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Investment Trusts

Open

144.01

Prev. Close

144.01

Turnover(Lac.)

343.89

Day's High

145

Day's Low

144

52 Week's High

152.15

52 Week's Low

129.06

Book Value

149.83

Face Value

136.43

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12,072.72

P/E

8.83

EPS

16.31

Divi. Yield

2.26

India Grid Trust Corporate Action

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3.75

Record Date: 30 Oct, 2024

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

28 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Jun, 2024

arrow

India Grid Trust NEWS AND UPDATE

IndiGrid Q2 Profit Soars 154% with Strong Revenue Growth

IndiGrid Q2 Profit Soars 154% with Strong Revenue Growth

27 Oct 2024|02:34 PM

Distribution record date is set for October 30, 2024, with payment expected by November 9, 2024.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

India Grid Trust SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:24 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.61%

Foreign: 3.61%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 46.80%

Institutions: 46.80%

Non-Institutions: 49.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

India Grid Trust FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7,645.41

6,590.32

6,590.32

5,314.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

357.75

329.61

229.36

195.1

Net Worth

8,003.16

6,919.93

6,819.68

5,509.67

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

2,002.53

1,248.83

1,055.41

yoy growth (%)

60.35

18.32

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

923.22

1,072.37

496.51

Depreciation

-0.17

0

0

Tax paid

-2.36

0.11

-5.69

Working capital

530.95

386.51

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

60.35

18.32

Op profit growth

21.41

92.99

EBIT growth

23.84

89.66

Net profit growth

-14.13

118.51

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,965.57

2,392.2

2,257.13

1,704.85

1,272.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,965.57

2,392.2

2,257.13

1,704.85

1,272.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

-

0

Other Income

21.91

22.09

17.31

9.3

6.55

India Grid Trust Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

India Grid Trust

INDIGRID

144.01

8.8312,022.64338.432.26706.09140.71

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust

PGINVIT

85.9

9.477,817.8179.833.49222.8285.27

Indus Infra Trust

BHINVIT

112.26

15.884,971.5438.370587.66113.3

IRB InvIT Fund

IRBINVIT

60.03

12.173,490.55-4.280.42154.89103.91

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT India Grid Trust

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Tarun Kataria

Independent Director

Ashok Sethi

Independent Director

Jayashree Vaidhyanathan

Non Executive Director

Hardik Shah

Non Executive Director

Ami Momaya

Whole Time Director & CEO

Harsh Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Urmil Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by India Grid Trust

Summary

India Grid Trust is an irrevocable trust settled by Sterlite Power Grid Ventures Limited (the Sponsor) on October 21, 2016 pursuant to the Trust Deed under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882 and registered with Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) under the SEBI (Infrastructure Investment Trust) Regulations, 2014 as an Infrastructure Investment Trust on November 28, 2016. The Trustee of IndiGrid is Axis Trustee Services Limited (the Trustee). The Investment Manager for IndiGrid is Sterlite Investment Managers Limited (the Investment Manager or the Management). The objectives of IndiGrid are to undertake activities as an infrastructure investment trust in accordance with the InvIT Regulations and the Trust Deed. The principal activity of IndiGrid is to own and invest in power transmission assets in India with the objective of producing stable and sustainable distributions to Unitholders. India Grid Trust is Indias first infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) in the power sector. It was created to acquire operating power transmission assets and got listed on the Indian stock exchanges on 6 June, 2017.SIML through its letter dated October 26, 2017 informed to the stock exchanges that the Board of Directors of Investment Manager has approved issuance 1,35,99,200 units by India Grid Trust to the Project Manager and considered October 26, 2017 as relevant date.Further, the Board of Directors of SIML acting in the capacity of Investment Manager of IndiGrid, considered the certificate
Company FAQs

What is the India Grid Trust share price today?

The India Grid Trust shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹144.66 today.

What is the Market Cap of India Grid Trust?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of India Grid Trust is ₹12072.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of India Grid Trust?

The PE and PB ratios of India Grid Trust is 8.83 and 1.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of India Grid Trust?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a India Grid Trust stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of India Grid Trust is ₹129.06 and ₹152.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of India Grid Trust?

India Grid Trust's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.03%, 3 Years at -0.67%, 1 Year at 9.10%, 6 Month at 5.41%, 3 Month at -0.85% and 1 Month at -0.60%.

What is the shareholding pattern of India Grid Trust?

The shareholding pattern of India Grid Trust is as follows:
Promoters - 3.61 %
Institutions - 46.80 %
Public - 49.59 %

