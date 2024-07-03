SectorInfrastructure Investment Trusts
Open₹144.01
Prev. Close₹144.01
Turnover(Lac.)₹343.89
Day's High₹145
Day's Low₹144
52 Week's High₹152.15
52 Week's Low₹129.06
Book Value₹149.83
Face Value₹136.43
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12,072.72
P/E8.83
EPS16.31
Divi. Yield2.26
Distribution record date is set for October 30, 2024, with payment expected by November 9, 2024.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7,645.41
6,590.32
6,590.32
5,314.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
357.75
329.61
229.36
195.1
Net Worth
8,003.16
6,919.93
6,819.68
5,509.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
2,002.53
1,248.83
1,055.41
yoy growth (%)
60.35
18.32
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
923.22
1,072.37
496.51
Depreciation
-0.17
0
0
Tax paid
-2.36
0.11
-5.69
Working capital
530.95
386.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
60.35
18.32
Op profit growth
21.41
92.99
EBIT growth
23.84
89.66
Net profit growth
-14.13
118.51
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,965.57
2,392.2
2,257.13
1,704.85
1,272.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,965.57
2,392.2
2,257.13
1,704.85
1,272.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
-
0
Other Income
21.91
22.09
17.31
9.3
6.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
India Grid Trust
INDIGRID
144.01
|8.83
|12,022.64
|338.43
|2.26
|706.09
|140.71
Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
PGINVIT
85.9
|9.47
|7,817.8
|179.83
|3.49
|222.82
|85.27
Indus Infra Trust
BHINVIT
112.26
|15.88
|4,971.54
|38.37
|0
|587.66
|113.3
IRB InvIT Fund
IRBINVIT
60.03
|12.17
|3,490.55
|-4.28
|0.42
|154.89
|103.91
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Tarun Kataria
Independent Director
Ashok Sethi
Independent Director
Jayashree Vaidhyanathan
Non Executive Director
Hardik Shah
Non Executive Director
Ami Momaya
Whole Time Director & CEO
Harsh Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Urmil Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by India Grid Trust
Summary
India Grid Trust is an irrevocable trust settled by Sterlite Power Grid Ventures Limited (the Sponsor) on October 21, 2016 pursuant to the Trust Deed under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882 and registered with Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) under the SEBI (Infrastructure Investment Trust) Regulations, 2014 as an Infrastructure Investment Trust on November 28, 2016. The Trustee of IndiGrid is Axis Trustee Services Limited (the Trustee). The Investment Manager for IndiGrid is Sterlite Investment Managers Limited (the Investment Manager or the Management). The objectives of IndiGrid are to undertake activities as an infrastructure investment trust in accordance with the InvIT Regulations and the Trust Deed. The principal activity of IndiGrid is to own and invest in power transmission assets in India with the objective of producing stable and sustainable distributions to Unitholders. India Grid Trust is Indias first infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) in the power sector. It was created to acquire operating power transmission assets and got listed on the Indian stock exchanges on 6 June, 2017.SIML through its letter dated October 26, 2017 informed to the stock exchanges that the Board of Directors of Investment Manager has approved issuance 1,35,99,200 units by India Grid Trust to the Project Manager and considered October 26, 2017 as relevant date.Further, the Board of Directors of SIML acting in the capacity of Investment Manager of IndiGrid, considered the certificate
Read More
The India Grid Trust shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹144.66 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of India Grid Trust is ₹12072.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of India Grid Trust is 8.83 and 1.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a India Grid Trust stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of India Grid Trust is ₹129.06 and ₹152.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
India Grid Trust's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.03%, 3 Years at -0.67%, 1 Year at 9.10%, 6 Month at 5.41%, 3 Month at -0.85% and 1 Month at -0.60%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.