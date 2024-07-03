Summary

India Grid Trust is an irrevocable trust settled by Sterlite Power Grid Ventures Limited (the Sponsor) on October 21, 2016 pursuant to the Trust Deed under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882 and registered with Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) under the SEBI (Infrastructure Investment Trust) Regulations, 2014 as an Infrastructure Investment Trust on November 28, 2016. The Trustee of IndiGrid is Axis Trustee Services Limited (the Trustee). The Investment Manager for IndiGrid is Sterlite Investment Managers Limited (the Investment Manager or the Management). The objectives of IndiGrid are to undertake activities as an infrastructure investment trust in accordance with the InvIT Regulations and the Trust Deed. The principal activity of IndiGrid is to own and invest in power transmission assets in India with the objective of producing stable and sustainable distributions to Unitholders. India Grid Trust is Indias first infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) in the power sector. It was created to acquire operating power transmission assets and got listed on the Indian stock exchanges on 6 June, 2017.SIML through its letter dated October 26, 2017 informed to the stock exchanges that the Board of Directors of Investment Manager has approved issuance 1,35,99,200 units by India Grid Trust to the Project Manager and considered October 26, 2017 as relevant date.Further, the Board of Directors of SIML acting in the capacity of Investment Manager of IndiGrid, considered the certificate

