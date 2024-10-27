iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

India Grid Trust AGM

144.37
(0.24%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:17 PM

India Grid Trust CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM24 Jul 202428 Jun 2024
India Grid Trust has informed regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on July 24, 2024 India Grid Trust has informed regarding Outcome of Annual General Meeting held on July 24, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/07/2024)

India Grid Trust: Related News

IndiGrid Q2 Profit Soars 154% with Strong Revenue Growth

IndiGrid Q2 Profit Soars 154% with Strong Revenue Growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Oct 2024|02:34 PM

Distribution record date is set for October 30, 2024, with payment expected by November 9, 2024.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR India Grid Trust

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.