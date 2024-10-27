iifl-logo-icon 1
India Grid Trust Balance Sheet

145.78
(0.79%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7,645.41

6,590.32

6,590.32

5,314.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

357.75

329.61

229.36

195.1

Net Worth

8,003.16

6,919.93

6,819.68

5,509.67

Minority Interest

Debt

18,147.5

14,493.13

12,470.2

10,550.97

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

26,150.66

21,413.06

19,289.88

16,060.64

Fixed Assets

5.9

6.52

7.67

0.19

Intangible Assets

Investments

7,025.95

4,806.3

4,896.63

4,364.14

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

18,729.9

16,094.24

13,368.63

10,921.69

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

18,981.64

16,327.02

13,622.63

11,193.25

Sundry Creditors

-40.15

-7.54

-5.59

0

Creditor Days

1.01

0

Other Current Liabilities

-211.59

-225.24

-248.41

-271.56

Cash

388.9

506.01

1,016.96

774.63

Total Assets

26,150.65

21,413.07

19,289.89

16,060.65

India Grid Trust : related Articles

IndiGrid Q2 Profit Soars 154% with Strong Revenue Growth

IndiGrid Q2 Profit Soars 154% with Strong Revenue Growth

27 Oct 2024|02:34 PM

Distribution record date is set for October 30, 2024, with payment expected by November 9, 2024.

Read More

