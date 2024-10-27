India Grid Trust Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7,645.41
6,590.32
6,590.32
5,314.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
357.75
329.61
229.36
195.1
Net Worth
8,003.16
6,919.93
6,819.68
5,509.67
Minority Interest
Debt
18,147.5
14,493.13
12,470.2
10,550.97
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
26,150.66
21,413.06
19,289.88
16,060.64
Fixed Assets
5.9
6.52
7.67
0.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
7,025.95
4,806.3
4,896.63
4,364.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
18,729.9
16,094.24
13,368.63
10,921.69
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
18,981.64
16,327.02
13,622.63
11,193.25
Sundry Creditors
-40.15
-7.54
-5.59
0
Creditor Days
1.01
0
Other Current Liabilities
-211.59
-225.24
-248.41
-271.56
Cash
388.9
506.01
1,016.96
774.63
Total Assets
26,150.65
21,413.07
19,289.89
16,060.65
Distribution record date is set for October 30, 2024, with payment expected by November 9, 2024.
