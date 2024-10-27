iifl-logo-icon 1
India Grid Trust Key Ratios

144.63
(-0.23%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

32.51

34.94

Op profit growth

41.76

19.39

EBIT growth

36.33

12.19

Net profit growth

4.4

-34.01

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

90.6

84.69

95.72

EBIT margin

63

61.24

73.65

Net profit margin

15.67

19.9

40.69

RoCE

6.84

6.24

RoNW

1.72

1.71

RoA

0.42

0.5

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.52

6.29

9.52

Dividend per share

12.75

12.2

12

Cash EPS

-4.52

-1.65

3.35

Book value per share

77.38

80.24

86.52

Valuation ratios

P/E

283.94

22.29

9.05

P/CEPS

-32.6

-84.55

25.7

P/B

1.9

1.74

0.99

EV/EBIDTA

9.39

13.02

7.88

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

254.46

211.56

120.67

Tax payout

-1.71

-2.24

1.14

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

56.46

59.14

Inventory days

0

0

Creditor days

-196.2

-96.75

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.33

-1.49

-2.2

Net debt / equity

2.18

2.51

1.15

Net debt / op. profit

5.87

8.3

4.91

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.29

-0.83

0

Other costs

-8.1

-14.46

-4.27

India Grid Trust : related Articles

IndiGrid Q2 Profit Soars 154% with Strong Revenue Growth

27 Oct 2024|02:34 PM

Distribution record date is set for October 30, 2024, with payment expected by November 9, 2024.

