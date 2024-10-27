Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
32.51
34.94
Op profit growth
41.76
19.39
EBIT growth
36.33
12.19
Net profit growth
4.4
-34.01
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
90.6
84.69
95.72
EBIT margin
63
61.24
73.65
Net profit margin
15.67
19.9
40.69
RoCE
6.84
6.24
RoNW
1.72
1.71
RoA
0.42
0.5
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.52
6.29
9.52
Dividend per share
12.75
12.2
12
Cash EPS
-4.52
-1.65
3.35
Book value per share
77.38
80.24
86.52
Valuation ratios
P/E
283.94
22.29
9.05
P/CEPS
-32.6
-84.55
25.7
P/B
1.9
1.74
0.99
EV/EBIDTA
9.39
13.02
7.88
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
254.46
211.56
120.67
Tax payout
-1.71
-2.24
1.14
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
56.46
59.14
Inventory days
0
0
Creditor days
-196.2
-96.75
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.33
-1.49
-2.2
Net debt / equity
2.18
2.51
1.15
Net debt / op. profit
5.87
8.3
4.91
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.29
-0.83
0
Other costs
-8.1
-14.46
-4.27
Distribution record date is set for October 30, 2024, with payment expected by November 9, 2024.Read More
