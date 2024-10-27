iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

India Grid Trust Shareholding Pattern

145.78
(0.79%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

India Grid Trust SHAREHOLDING

Oct-2024Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

3.61%

3.84%

3.84%

21.16%

21.16%

Indian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

46.8%

44.45%

43.68%

34.47%

34.56%

Non-Institutions

49.58%

51.69%

52.47%

44.35%

44.26%

Total Non-Promoter

96.38%

96.15%

96.15%

78.83%

78.83%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Oct-2024Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.61%

Foreign: 3.61%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 46.80%

Institutions: 46.80%

Non-Institutions: 49.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

India Grid Trust: Related NEWS

IndiGrid Q2 Profit Soars 154% with Strong Revenue Growth

IndiGrid Q2 Profit Soars 154% with Strong Revenue Growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Oct 2024|02:34 PM

Distribution record date is set for October 30, 2024, with payment expected by November 9, 2024.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR India Grid Trust

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.