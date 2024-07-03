India Grid Trust Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
2,152.03
1,774.5
1,698.43
1,197.63
938.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,152.03
1,774.5
1,698.43
1,197.63
938.72
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.06
14.95
7.5
2.42
4.54
Total Income
2,163.09
1,789.45
1,705.94
1,200.06
943.27
Total Expenditure
283.55
164.24
142.59
141.02
22.3
PBIDT
1,879.54
1,625.2
1,563.34
1,059.04
920.96
Interest
955.45
758.07
800.77
480.59
295.83
PBDT
924.1
867.14
762.57
578.45
625.14
Depreciation
675.27
522.74
516.85
310.06
224.4
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
10.77
9.79
2.2
0.49
5.96
Deferred Tax
0.06
5.95
0.05
2.19
-11.28
Reported Profit After Tax
237.99
328.66
243.47
265.71
406.05
Minority Interest After NP
8.3
8.05
-8.61
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
229.7
320.61
252.08
265.71
406.05
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
229.7
320.61
252.08
265.71
406.05
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.21
4.58
3.65
4.55
7.46
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
9.1
0
Equity
5,314.57
5,314.57
5,314.57
5,315.48
5,315.48
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
87.33
91.58
92.04
88.42
98.1
PBDTM(%)
42.94
48.86
44.89
48.29
66.59
PATM(%)
11.05
18.52
14.33
22.18
43.25
Distribution record date is set for October 30, 2024, with payment expected by November 9, 2024.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.