India Grid Trust Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
923.22
1,072.37
496.51
Depreciation
-0.17
0
0
Tax paid
-2.36
0.11
-5.69
Working capital
530.95
386.51
Other operating items
Operating
1,451.63
1,459
Capital expenditure
7.84
0
Free cash flow
1,459.47
1,459
Equity raised
1,665.95
-342.74
Investing
532.49
2,515.74
Financing
1,919.23
6,602.75
Dividends paid
886.6
706.02
610.28
Net in cash
6,463.74
10,940.77
Distribution record date is set for October 30, 2024, with payment expected by November 9, 2024.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.