India Grid Trust Cash Flow Statement

144.54
(0.37%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

India Grid Trust FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

923.22

1,072.37

496.51

Depreciation

-0.17

0

0

Tax paid

-2.36

0.11

-5.69

Working capital

530.95

386.51

Other operating items

Operating

1,451.63

1,459

Capital expenditure

7.84

0

Free cash flow

1,459.47

1,459

Equity raised

1,665.95

-342.74

Investing

532.49

2,515.74

Financing

1,919.23

6,602.75

Dividends paid

886.6

706.02

610.28

Net in cash

6,463.74

10,940.77

