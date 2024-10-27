iifl-logo-icon 1
India Grid Trust Profit & Loss Statement

144.94
(0.28%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:44:19 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR India Grid Trust

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

2,002.53

1,248.83

1,055.41

yoy growth (%)

60.35

18.32

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Other costs

-182.2

250.41

-278.56

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.09

20.05

26.39

Operating profit

1,820.33

1,499.24

776.84

OPM

90.9

120.05

73.6

Depreciation

-0.17

0

0

Interest expense

-943.28

-434.69

-298.09

Other income

46.34

7.83

17.76

Profit before tax

923.22

1,072.37

496.51

Taxes

-2.36

0.11

-5.69

Tax rate

-0.25

0.01

-1.14

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

920.86

1,072.49

490.82

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

920.86

1,072.49

490.82

yoy growth (%)

-14.13

118.51

NPM

45.98

85.87

46.5

