iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

India Grid Trust Dividend

144.96
(0.09%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:04 PM

India Grid Trust CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend25 Oct 202430 Oct 202430 Oct 20243.753.75Final
Declaration of Q2 FY25 distribution of INR 3.75 per unit comprising INR 3.61763 per unit in the form of Interest, INR 0.11357 per unit in the form of Dividend and INR 0.01880 in the form of Other Income.
Dividend24 Jul 202430 Jul 202430 Jul 20243.753.75Final
Declaration of Q1 FY25 distribution of INR 3.75 per unit comprising INR 3.1954 per unit in the form of Interest, INR 0.2082 per unit in the form of Dividend and INR 0.3464 in the form of Capital Repayment.
Dividend24 May 202430 May 202430 May 20243.553.55Final
Declaration of Q4 FY24 distribution of INR 3.55 per unit comprising INR 2.7361 per unit in the form of Interest, INR 0.8139 per unit in the form of Dividend (wherein INR 0.7884 is taxable, and INR 0.0255 is non-taxable).
Dividend25 Jan 202431 Jan 202431 Jan 20243.553.55Final
India Grid Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 25, 2024.

India Grid Trust: Related News

IndiGrid Q2 Profit Soars 154% with Strong Revenue Growth

IndiGrid Q2 Profit Soars 154% with Strong Revenue Growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Oct 2024|02:34 PM

Distribution record date is set for October 30, 2024, with payment expected by November 9, 2024.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR India Grid Trust

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.