Dividend 25 Oct 2024 30 Oct 2024 30 Oct 2024 3.75 3.75 Final

Declaration of Q2 FY25 distribution of INR 3.75 per unit comprising INR 3.61763 per unit in the form of Interest, INR 0.11357 per unit in the form of Dividend and INR 0.01880 in the form of Other Income.

Dividend 24 Jul 2024 30 Jul 2024 30 Jul 2024 3.75 3.75 Final

Declaration of Q1 FY25 distribution of INR 3.75 per unit comprising INR 3.1954 per unit in the form of Interest, INR 0.2082 per unit in the form of Dividend and INR 0.3464 in the form of Capital Repayment.

Dividend 24 May 2024 30 May 2024 30 May 2024 3.55 3.55 Final

Declaration of Q4 FY24 distribution of INR 3.55 per unit comprising INR 2.7361 per unit in the form of Interest, INR 0.8139 per unit in the form of Dividend (wherein INR 0.7884 is taxable, and INR 0.0255 is non-taxable).

Dividend 25 Jan 2024 31 Jan 2024 31 Jan 2024 3.55 3.55 Final