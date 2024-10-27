|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|25 Oct 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|3.75
|3.75
|Final
|Declaration of Q2 FY25 distribution of INR 3.75 per unit comprising INR 3.61763 per unit in the form of Interest, INR 0.11357 per unit in the form of Dividend and INR 0.01880 in the form of Other Income.
|Dividend
|24 Jul 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|3.75
|3.75
|Final
|Declaration of Q1 FY25 distribution of INR 3.75 per unit comprising INR 3.1954 per unit in the form of Interest, INR 0.2082 per unit in the form of Dividend and INR 0.3464 in the form of Capital Repayment.
|Dividend
|24 May 2024
|30 May 2024
|30 May 2024
|3.55
|3.55
|Final
|Declaration of Q4 FY24 distribution of INR 3.55 per unit comprising INR 2.7361 per unit in the form of Interest, INR 0.8139 per unit in the form of Dividend (wherein INR 0.7884 is taxable, and INR 0.0255 is non-taxable).
|Dividend
|25 Jan 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|3.55
|3.55
|Final
|India Grid Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 25, 2024.
Distribution record date is set for October 30, 2024, with payment expected by November 9, 2024.Read More
