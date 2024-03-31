To the Unit holders of India Grid Trust

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial

statements of India Grid Trust ("the InvIT"), which comprise

the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement

of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other

Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Unit

Holders Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year

then ended, the Statement of Net Assets at fair value as at

March 31,2024, the Statement of Total Returns at fair value,

the Statement of Net Distributable Cash Flows (NDCFs) of

the InvIT for the year then ended, and summary of material

accounting policies and other explanatory notes (hereafter

referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according

to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone

financial statements give the information required by the

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Infrastructure

Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014 as amended including

any guidelines and circulars issued thereunder (the "InvIT

Regulations") in the manner so required and give a true

and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles

generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the InvIT

as at March 31,2024, its profit including other comprehensive

income its cash movements and its movement of the unit

holders funds for the year ended March 31, 2024, its net

assets at fair value as at March 31, 2024, its total returns at

fair value and the net distributable cash flows of the InvIT for

the year ended March 31,2024.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial

statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing

(SAs), issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of

India. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further

described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of

the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report.

We are independent of the InvIT in accordance with the Code

of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of

India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant

to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions

of InvIT Regulations, and we have fulfilled our other ethical

responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and

the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we

have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis

for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

EMPHASIS OF MATTER

We draw attention to note 12(e) of the standalone financial

statement which describes the presentation/classification

of "Unit Capital" as "Equity" instead of the applicable

requirements of Ind AS 32 - Financial Instruments:

Presentation, in order to comply with the relevant InvIT

regulations. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this

matter.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional

judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the

standalone financial statements for the financial year ended

March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the

context of our audit of the standalone financial statements

as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do

not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each

matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the

matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the

key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We

have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors

responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial

statements section of our report, including in relation to these

matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of

procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the

risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial

statements. The results of our audit procedures, including

the procedures performed to address the matters below,

provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying

standalone financial statements

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Impairment of investments in subsidiaries and loans given to subsidiaries Our audit procedures included, among others, the following: (as described in notes 5,6,7 and 26 of the standalone financial statements) • We obtained an understanding of the InvITs process on assessment of impairment of investments in subsidiaries and loans to subsidiaries and the assumptions used by the management, including design and implementation of controls, validation of management review controls. We have tested the operating effectiveness of these controls. The InvIT has investments in subsidiaries and has granted loans to its subsidiaries which comprise of significant portion of total assets of the Trust. • We obtained and read the valuation report of the InvITs independent valuation expert, and assessed the experts competence, capability and objectivity. The subsidiaries are in the business of owning and maintaining transmission assets/ generation of solar power and have entered into Transmission Services Agreement ("TSA") with Long Term Transmission Customers ("LTTC") and Power Purchase Agreement ("PPA") with various National or Regional Intermediaries which are designated by the Government. • We have engaged our valuation specialists to evaluate the appropriateness of valuation methodology applied in impairment testing and to test the key assumptions around expected long term growth parameters discount rates etc. At each reporting period end, management assesses the existence of impairment indicators of investments in subsidiaries and loans given to subsidiaries. In case of existence of impairment indicators, the investment and loan balances are subjected to impairment test, where the fair value of the subsidiary is compared with the value of investments and loans given to such subsidiaries. • We tested on sample basis that the tariff revenues considered in the respective valuation models are in agreement with TSAs / PPAs/ tariff orders. The processes and methodologies for assessing and determining the fair value of the subsidiary is based on complex assumptions, that by their nature imply the use of the managements judgment, in particular with reference to identification of forecast of future cash flows relating to the period covered by the respective subsidiarys transmission license/ solar power purchase agreement, debt equity ratio, cost of debt, cost of equity, residual value, etc. • Discussed potential changes in key drivers as compared to previous year / actual performance with management to evaluate the inputs and assumptions used in the cash flow forecasts and performed key sensitivity analysis around the key assumptions used by the management. Considering the judgment involved in determination of fair values due to inherent uncertainty and complexity of the assumptions used in determination of fair values, this is considered as a key audit matter. The Companys significant portion of business is undertaken through long term engineering, procurement and construction contracts. Revenue from these contracts is recognised over a period of time in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 115, Revenue from Contracts with Customers. Due to the nature of the contracts, revenue recognition involves usage of percentage of completion method which is determined based on proportion of contract costs incurred to date compared to estimated total contract costs, which involves significant judgments, identification of contractual obligations and the Companys rights to receive payments for performance completed till date, changes in scope and consequential revised contract price and recognition of the liability for loss making contracts/ onerous obligations. Accuracy of revenues and onerous obligations, profits may deviate significantly on account of change in judgements and estimates. • We tested completeness, arithmetical accuracy and validity of the data used in the calculations. • We read and assessed the disclosures included in the notes to the standalone financial statements. • Obtained Management Representation Letter as regards to fair valuation of these investments.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Computation and disclosures relating to Statement of Net Assets at Fair Value and Statement of Total Returns at Fair Value as per InvIT regulations Our audit procedures included, among others, the following: (as described in Note 26 of the standalone financial statements) • We read the requirements of InvIT regulations for disclosures relating to Statement of Net Assets at Fair Value and Statement of Total Returns at Fair Value. The InvIT is required to disclose Statement of Net Assets at Fair Value and Statement of Total Returns at Fair Value pursuant to SEBI circulars issued under the InvIT regulations which requires fair valuation of the assets. Such fair valuation has been carried out by the independent valuer appointed by the InvIT. • We discussed with the management and obtained an understating of the InvITs policy on the assessment of fair value and the assumptions used by the management, including design and implementation of controls and validation of management review controls. We have tested the operating effectiveness of these controls. For the purpose of the above, fair value is determined by forecasting and discounting future cash flows. • We obtained understating of the InvITs process for preparation statement of Net Assets at Fair Value and Statement of Total Returns at Fair Value as per InvIT regulations and the assumption used by the management, including design and implementation of controls and validation of management review controls. We have tested the operating effectiveness of these controls. The processes and methodologies for assessing and determining the fair value is based on complex assumptions, that by their nature imply the use of the managements judgment, in particular with reference to identification of forecast of future cash flows relating to the period covered by the respective subsidiarys transmission license/ solar power purchase agreement, debt equity ratio, cost of debt, cost of equity, residual value, etc. • We obtained and read the valuation reports of the InvITs independent valuation expert, and assessed the experts competence, capability and objectivity. Considering the judgment involved in determination of fair values due to inherent uncertainty and complexity of the assumptions used in determination of fair values, this is considered as a key audit matter. • We evaluated independent valuation experts methodology, assumptions and estimates used in the calculations. • We have engaged our valuation specialists to evaluate the appropriateness of valuation methodology applied in calculation of fair value of assets including the assumption used in valuation. • We tested on sample basis that the tariff revenues considered in the respective valuation models are in agreement with TSAs / PPAs/ tariff orders. • Discussed potential changes in key drivers as compared to previous year / actual performance with management to evaluate the inputs and assumptions used in the cash flow forecasts and performed key sensitivity analysis around the key assumptions used by the management. • We tested completeness, arithmetical accuracy and validity of the data used in the calculations. • Obtained Management Representation Letter as regards to fair valuation of these investments. • We read and assessed the disclosures included in the notes to the standalone financial statements.

OTHER INFORMATION

The Management of Indigrid Investment Managers

Limited (the "Investment Manager") is responsible for

the other information. The other information comprises

the information included in the Annual report, but does

not include the standalone financial statements and our

auditors report thereon. The Annual report is expected to be

made available to us after the date of auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not

cover the other information and we do not express any form

of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial

statements, our responsibility is to read the other information

identified above when it becomes available and, in doing

so, consider whether such other information is materially

inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our

knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be

materially misstated.

When we read the Annual report, if we conclude that there

is a material misstatement therein, we are required to

communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT FOR THE

STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Management of the Investment Manager (the

Management) is responsible for preparation of these

standalone financial statements that give a true and fair

view of the financial position as at March 31,2024, financial

performance including other comprehensive income, cash

flows and the movement of unit holders funds for the year

ended March 31, 2024, the net assets at fair value as at

March 31, 2024, the total returns at fair value of the InvIT

and the net distributable cash flows of the InvIT for the year

ending March 31,2024 in accordance with the requirements

of the InvIT regulations, Indian Accounting Standards (Ind

AS) as defined in Rule 2(1)(a) of the Companies (Indian

Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (as amended) and other

accounting principles generally accepted in India,. This

responsibility also includes the design, implementation and

maintenance of adequate controls, for ensuring the accuracy

and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the

preparation and presentation of the standalone financial

statements that give a true and fair view and are free from

material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements,

management is responsible for assessing the ability of InvIT

to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable,

matters related to going concern and using the going

concern basis of accounting unless management either

intends to liquidate the InvIT or to cease operations, or has

no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Management is also responsible for overseeing the

InvITs financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE

STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about

whether the standalone financial statements as a whole

are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud

or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our

opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance,

but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance

with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it

exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are

considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they

could reasonably be expected to influence the economic

decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone

financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise

professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism

throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement

of the standalone financial statements, whether due

to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures

responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence

that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis

for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material

misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for

one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion,

forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or

the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant

to the audit in order to design audit procedures that

are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the

purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness

of the InvITs internal control.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies

used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates

and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use

of the going concern basis of accounting and, based

on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material

uncertainty exists related to events or conditions

that may cast significant doubt on the InvITs ability

to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that

a material uncertainty exists, we are required to

draw attention in our auditors report to the related

disclosures in the financial statements or, if such

disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our

conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained

up to the date of our auditors report. However, future

events or conditions may cause the InvIT to cease to

continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content

of the standalone financial statements, including the

disclosures, and whether the standalone financial

statements represent the underlying transactions and

events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance

regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and

timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including

any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify

during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a

statement that we have complied with relevant ethical

requirements regarding independence, and to communicate

with them all relationships and other matters that may

reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and

where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with

governance, we determine those matters that were of

most significance in the audit of the standalone financial

statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024

and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these

matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation

precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in

extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter

should not be communicated in our report because the

adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be

expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such

communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY

REQUIREMENTS

Based on our audit, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and

explanations which to the best of our knowledge and

belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) The Balance Sheet, and the Statement of Profit and

Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive

Income, are in agreement with the books of account;

(c) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial

statements comply with the Accounting Standards

(Ind AS) and/ or any addendum thereto as defined

in Rule 2(1 )(a) of the Companies (Indian Accounting

Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(d) There were no amounts which were required to be

transferred to the Investor Education and Protection

Fund by the Trust.