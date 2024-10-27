Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of IndiGrid Investment Managers Limited acting in the capacity of Investment Manager to India Grid Trust ( IndiGrid ) is scheduled to be held on Friday, October 25, 2024, to consider and approve, inter-alia, the following matters: 1) Unaudited Financial Information of IndiGrid for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024, along with the limited review report;2) Distribution of income to unitholders of IndiGrid for Q2 FY 25;The Record Date for the purpose of above Distribution, if declared, will be October 30, 2024. Outcome of meeting of the Board of Directors of IndiGrid Investment Managers Limited, Investment Manager of India Grid Trust held on October 25, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/10/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Aug 2024 27 Aug 2024

India Grid Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 27, 2024 wherein the Board considered, and approved, inter-alia, the following matters: -1. raising capital upto an aggregate value not exceeding INR 700 crores from investors, by way of issue of Units of IndiGrid through Preferential Issue in accordance with the applicable provisions of the InvIT Regulations and other applicable laws and subject to receipt of necessary approvals from statutory, regulatory and other authorities as applicable; and2. Convening of an Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Unitholders of IndiGrid on Thursday, September 26, 2024, at 11.00 a.m. IST, through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) facility. India Grid Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 16 Jul 2024

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of IndiGrid Investment Managers Limited acting in the capacity of Investment Manager to India Grid Trust ( IndiGrid ) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, to consider and approve, inter-alia, the below matters:1) Unaudited Financial Information of IndiGrid for the period ended on June 30, 2024, along with the limited review report; 2) Distribution of income to unitholders of IndiGrid for Q1 FY 25;The Record Date for the purpose of above Distribution, if declared, will be July 30, 2024. Outcome of meeting of the Board of Directors of IndiGrid Investment Managers Limited, Investment Manager of India Grid Trust held on July 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/07/2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 17 May 2024

Meeting of Board of Directors of IndiGrid Investment Managers Limited, Investment Manager of India Grid Trust scheduled to be held on Friday, May 24, 2024 India Grid Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024) India Grid Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 18 Jan 2024