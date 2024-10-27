iifl-logo-icon 1
144.63
(-0.23%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:04 PM

India Grid Trust CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM27 Aug 202426 Sep 2024
India Grid Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 27, 2024 wherein the Board considered, and approved, inter-alia, the following matters: -1. raising capital upto an aggregate value not exceeding INR 700 crores from investors, by way of issue of Units of IndiGrid through Preferential Issue in accordance with the applicable provisions of the InvIT Regulations and other applicable laws and subject to receipt of necessary approvals from statutory, regulatory and other authorities as applicable; and2. Convening of an Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Unitholders of IndiGrid on Thursday, September 26, 2024, at 11.00 a.m. IST, through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) facility. India Grid Trust has informed regarding Outcome of Extraordinary General Meeting held on September 26, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/09/2024)

IndiGrid Q2 Profit Soars 154% with Strong Revenue Growth

27 Oct 2024|02:34 PM

Distribution record date is set for October 30, 2024, with payment expected by November 9, 2024.

