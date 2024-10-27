|Purpose
|India Grid Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 27, 2024 wherein the Board considered, and approved, inter-alia, the following matters: -1. raising capital upto an aggregate value not exceeding INR 700 crores from investors, by way of issue of Units of IndiGrid through Preferential Issue in accordance with the applicable provisions of the InvIT Regulations and other applicable laws and subject to receipt of necessary approvals from statutory, regulatory and other authorities as applicable; and2. Convening of an Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Unitholders of IndiGrid on Thursday, September 26, 2024, at 11.00 a.m. IST, through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) facility. India Grid Trust has informed regarding Outcome of Extraordinary General Meeting held on September 26, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/09/2024)
Distribution record date is set for October 30, 2024, with payment expected by November 9, 2024.Read More
