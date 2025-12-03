iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

India Cements unit to pare entire stake in Indonesian arm

3 Dec 2025 , 11:45 AM

India Cements Ltd announced that its subsidiaries — PT Coromandel Minerals Resources, Indonesia, and Raasi Minerals Pte Ltd, Singapore — have signed a share sale and purchase agreement. This pact underlines divestment of their entire shareholding in PT Adcoal Energindo, Indonesia.

The transaction has a proposed consideration of IDR 10 Billion (approximately ₹5.4 Crore).

On completion of this transaction, PT Adcoal will not be a subsidiary, and PT Mitra Setia Tanah Bumbu, in which PT Adcoal holds a 49% stake, will also cease to be an associate company.

PT Adcoal is not a major subsidiary and contributed only about 0.5% to the company’s turnover in FY25. India Cements commented that the sale agreement was entered into on December 2, 2025. The company expects to complete the project within a period of six months.

The company also stated that the transaction is not a related-party transaction. The buyers – two Indonesian citizens are not in any way linked to the promoter group.

This update came after India Cements posted a sharp turnaround in its results for the quarter ended September 2025. The company registered a net profit of ₹8.80 Crore as compared to ₹339 Crore in the previous corresponding period. Revenue registered a 9.30% year-on-year growth at ₹1,117 Crore. EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹81.70 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • India Cements
  • India Cements news
  • India Cements Stake
  • India Cements Subsidiary
  • India Cements Updates
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

JSW Steel and JFE Steel Launch JV to Expand Bhushan Power and Steel Capacity to 10 MT

JSW Steel and JFE Steel Launch JV to Expand Bhushan Power and Steel Capacity to 10 MT

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Dec 2025|04:28 PM
RPP Infra secures road widening project worth ₹26 Crore

RPP Infra secures road widening project worth ₹26 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Dec 2025|11:50 AM
IndiGrid Infra Trust to acquire stake in Gadag Transmission

IndiGrid Infra Trust to acquire stake in Gadag Transmission

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Dec 2025|11:47 AM
India Cements unit to pare entire stake in Indonesian arm

India Cements unit to pare entire stake in Indonesian arm

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Dec 2025|11:45 AM
Maruti Suzuki Targets One Lakh EV Charging Stations in India by 2030

Maruti Suzuki Targets One Lakh EV Charging Stations in India by 2030

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Dec 2025|10:48 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.