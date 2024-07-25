iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR India Cements Ltd

India Cements Ltd Option Chain

376.8
(0.03%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--172.5₹50%2,9000%
--190₹0.050%49,3000%
--195₹2.50%5,8000%
8,7000%₹930%200₹0.050%1,68,200-1.69%
--205₹0.05-75%11,6000%
2,9000%₹890%210₹0.05-66.66%1,24,700-30.64%
--215₹0.250%26,1000%
11,6000%₹13612.39%220₹0.050%5,30,7000%
--225₹0.30%26,1000%
00%₹240%227.5--
1,45,0000%₹126.815.27%230₹0.050%2,40,700-2.35%
00%₹20.850%232.5--
1,16,0000%₹113.25.3%235₹0.050%60,9000%
00%₹100.750%237.5--
1,56,600-12.90%₹11917.82%240₹0.050%2,95,800-8.10%
8,7000%₹1100%242.5₹0.750%55,1000%
52,200-10%₹11616%245₹0.15-25%1,36,300-6%
5,8000%₹51.050%247.5₹1.90%75,4000%
1,42,100-30%₹114.317.71%250₹0.050%9,16,400-5.38%
5,8000%₹39.90%252.5₹0.70%34,8000%
23,200-11.11%₹9815.29%255₹0.050%1,56,6000%
29,0000%₹10633.16%257.5₹0.05-95%66,7004.54%
2,90,000-18.03%₹105.7529.75%260₹0.050%3,97,300-5.51%
43,500-6.25%₹107.2540.19%262.5--
2,46,500-16.66%₹100.0524.9%265₹0.1-50%89,900-3.12%
8,7000%₹320%267.5₹0.050%81,2000%
3,19,000-3.50%₹10239.72%270₹0.05-50%3,27,700-4.23%
2,9000%₹14.30%272.5--
87,0000%₹8410.52%275₹0.05-90.9%23,200-20%
--277.5₹0.40%5,8000%
1,82,700-32.25%₹76.918.39%280₹0.05-80%2,11,70010.60%
20,3000%₹240%282.5₹0.751,400%8,700-80%
98,600-2.85%₹70.75-5.66%285₹0.05-88.88%58,000-4.76%
49,3000%₹600%287.5₹0.30%34,8000%
4,46,600-1.28%₹610%290₹0.05-66.66%5,68,400-4.39%
87,0000%₹49.50%292.5₹0.05-90%8,7000%
2,69,700-1.06%₹55.9516.56%295₹0.30%66,7000%
95,7000%₹550%297.5₹0.350%11,6000%
14,00,700-6.93%₹61.6528.43%300₹0.05-83.33%9,28,0000%
75,4000%₹55.930.6%302.5--
1,50,800-1.88%₹512%305₹0.05-90%63,8000%
40,6000%₹42.30%307.5₹0.05-95.65%31,9000%
1,56,600-10%₹52.6575.5%310₹0.05-50%10,70,100-0.27%
8,7000%₹37.650%312.5--
98,6000%₹42.528.01%315₹0.05-87.5%63,800-24.13%
34,8000%₹35.8520.1%317.5₹0.60%5,8000%
95,700-37.73%₹45.4543.6%320₹0.25-54.54%2,20,400-30.90%
2,9000%₹28.10%322.5--
1,24,700-4.44%₹31.220%325₹0.05-93.75%55,100-20.83%
6,06,100-3.24%₹31.1159.16%330₹0.05-97.95%11,45,5000.25%
1,10,200-19.14%₹31121.42%335₹0.3-87.23%55,100-17.39%
6,32,200-16.15%₹22.557.89%340₹0.05-97.61%3,88,600-29.47%
1,10,200-9.52%₹15.5121.42%345₹0.5-84.84%60,900-4.54%
1,91,400-40%₹15.05207.14%350₹0.05-98.63%2,03,00029.62%
34,800-63.63%₹6.05195.12%355₹0.15-99.01%14,500150%
43,500-83.14%₹3.5597.22%360₹1-94.93%37,700-7.14%
58,000-45.94%₹0.1-93.1%365--
5,33,600-6.59%₹0.05-95.23%370₹34.20%2,9000%
14,500-61.53%₹0.05-92.85%375₹36.450%14,5000%
1,76,900-21.79%₹0.05-75%380₹35.4-0.84%11,6000%
23,200-71.42%₹0.050%385₹37.10%2,9000%

India Cements: Related NEWS

India Cements Q2 Losses Triple to ₹240 Crore Post UltraTech Buyout

India Cements Q2 Losses Triple to ₹240 Crore Post UltraTech Buyout

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Nov 2024|10:43 AM

India Cements recorded an EBITDA loss of ₹163 crore, a stark contrast to the positive ₹7.7 crore EBITDA reported in the previous year's September quarter.

Read More
India Cements reports net profit of ₹58.50 Crore in Q1FY25

India Cements reports net profit of ₹58.50 Crore in Q1FY25

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Aug 2024|02:49 PM

During 2015, a statutory authority attached some corporate assets with an aggregate carrying value of ₹120.34 Crore.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR India Cements Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.