India Cements Ltd Balance Sheet

376.8
(0.03%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:02 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

309.9

309.9

309.9

309.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5,089.11

5,288.97

5,508.18

5,308.06

Net Worth

5,399.01

5,598.87

5,818.08

5,617.96

Minority Interest

Debt

2,607.56

2,924.31

3,068.14

3,006.32

Deferred Tax Liability Net

409.39

418.25

613.43

591.04

Total Liabilities

8,415.96

8,941.43

9,499.65

9,215.32

Fixed Assets

6,813.16

6,859.93

6,959.06

6,857.07

Intangible Assets

Investments

491.99

493.79

779.51

746.15

Deferred Tax Asset Net

177.02

134.63

83.92

37.28

Networking Capital

920.22

1,437.35

1,675.33

1,568.03

Inventories

621.82

774.82

834.4

583.77

Inventory Days

48.02

Sundry Debtors

693.01

814.12

921.28

541.24

Debtor Days

44.52

Other Current Assets

1,811.61

2,227.26

2,288.71

2,138.99

Sundry Creditors

-985.32

-856.48

-842.03

-803.97

Creditor Days

66.14

Other Current Liabilities

-1,220.9

-1,522.37

-1,527.03

-892

Cash

13.56

15.72

1.82

6.76

Total Assets

8,415.95

8,941.42

9,499.64

9,215.29

India Cements : related Articles

India Cements Q2 Losses Triple to ₹240 Crore Post UltraTech Buyout

India Cements Q2 Losses Triple to ₹240 Crore Post UltraTech Buyout

12 Nov 2024|10:43 AM

India Cements recorded an EBITDA loss of ₹163 crore, a stark contrast to the positive ₹7.7 crore EBITDA reported in the previous year's September quarter.

Read More
India Cements reports net profit of ₹58.50 Crore in Q1FY25

India Cements reports net profit of ₹58.50 Crore in Q1FY25

9 Aug 2024|02:49 PM

During 2015, a statutory authority attached some corporate assets with an aggregate carrying value of ₹120.34 Crore.

Read More

