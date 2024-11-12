India Cements Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
309.9
309.9
309.9
309.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,089.11
5,288.97
5,508.18
5,308.06
Net Worth
5,399.01
5,598.87
5,818.08
5,617.96
Minority Interest
Debt
2,607.56
2,924.31
3,068.14
3,006.32
Deferred Tax Liability Net
409.39
418.25
613.43
591.04
Total Liabilities
8,415.96
8,941.43
9,499.65
9,215.32
Fixed Assets
6,813.16
6,859.93
6,959.06
6,857.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
491.99
493.79
779.51
746.15
Deferred Tax Asset Net
177.02
134.63
83.92
37.28
Networking Capital
920.22
1,437.35
1,675.33
1,568.03
Inventories
621.82
774.82
834.4
583.77
Inventory Days
48.02
Sundry Debtors
693.01
814.12
921.28
541.24
Debtor Days
44.52
Other Current Assets
1,811.61
2,227.26
2,288.71
2,138.99
Sundry Creditors
-985.32
-856.48
-842.03
-803.97
Creditor Days
66.14
Other Current Liabilities
-1,220.9
-1,522.37
-1,527.03
-892
Cash
13.56
15.72
1.82
6.76
Total Assets
8,415.95
8,941.42
9,499.64
9,215.29
India Cements recorded an EBITDA loss of ₹163 crore, a stark contrast to the positive ₹7.7 crore EBITDA reported in the previous year's September quarter.Read More
During 2015, a statutory authority attached some corporate assets with an aggregate carrying value of ₹120.34 Crore.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.