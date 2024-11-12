Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.03
-1.53
2.02
5.73
Op profit growth
32.45
-16.1
-20.17
1.82
EBIT growth
52.83
-16.26
-28.03
4.12
Net profit growth
312.23
-31.98
-55.59
42.31
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
17.46
11.46
13.46
17.2
EBIT margin
12.89
7.33
8.62
12.23
Net profit margin
4.58
0.96
1.39
3.21
RoCE
6.05
4
4.96
7
RoNW
0.92
0.23
0.35
0.81
RoA
0.53
0.13
0.2
0.46
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
6.73
1.73
2.29
5.11
Dividend per share
1
0.6
0.8
1
Cash EPS
-1.28
-6.63
-6.66
-3.57
Book value per share
184.2
177.74
170.98
168.46
Valuation ratios
P/E
24.88
61.24
61.85
31.81
P/CEPS
-130.31
-15.95
-21.26
-45.41
P/B
0.91
0.59
0.82
0.96
EV/EBIDTA
9.89
10.71
10.23
8.87
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
18.55
Tax payout
-32.9
79.83
-21.44
-37.36
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
52.6
48.61
40.48
38.3
Inventory days
58.22
54.05
50.87
49.49
Creditor days
-91.42
-77.73
-74.44
-72.92
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.14
-1.1
-1.24
-1.66
Net debt / equity
0.52
0.64
0.59
0.59
Net debt / op. profit
3.8
5.95
4.43
3.44
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-17.93
-18.99
-18.62
-17.84
Employee costs
-7.48
-6.92
-7.71
-7.4
Other costs
-57.11
-62.61
-60.2
-57.54
India Cements recorded an EBITDA loss of ₹163 crore, a stark contrast to the positive ₹7.7 crore EBITDA reported in the previous year's September quarter.Read More
During 2015, a statutory authority attached some corporate assets with an aggregate carrying value of ₹120.34 Crore.Read More
