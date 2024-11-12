iifl-logo-icon 1
India Cements Ltd Key Ratios

379.1
(0.25%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:12 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.03

-1.53

2.02

5.73

Op profit growth

32.45

-16.1

-20.17

1.82

EBIT growth

52.83

-16.26

-28.03

4.12

Net profit growth

312.23

-31.98

-55.59

42.31

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

17.46

11.46

13.46

17.2

EBIT margin

12.89

7.33

8.62

12.23

Net profit margin

4.58

0.96

1.39

3.21

RoCE

6.05

4

4.96

7

RoNW

0.92

0.23

0.35

0.81

RoA

0.53

0.13

0.2

0.46

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

6.73

1.73

2.29

5.11

Dividend per share

1

0.6

0.8

1

Cash EPS

-1.28

-6.63

-6.66

-3.57

Book value per share

184.2

177.74

170.98

168.46

Valuation ratios

P/E

24.88

61.24

61.85

31.81

P/CEPS

-130.31

-15.95

-21.26

-45.41

P/B

0.91

0.59

0.82

0.96

EV/EBIDTA

9.89

10.71

10.23

8.87

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

18.55

Tax payout

-32.9

79.83

-21.44

-37.36

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

52.6

48.61

40.48

38.3

Inventory days

58.22

54.05

50.87

49.49

Creditor days

-91.42

-77.73

-74.44

-72.92

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.14

-1.1

-1.24

-1.66

Net debt / equity

0.52

0.64

0.59

0.59

Net debt / op. profit

3.8

5.95

4.43

3.44

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-17.93

-18.99

-18.62

-17.84

Employee costs

-7.48

-6.92

-7.71

-7.4

Other costs

-57.11

-62.61

-60.2

-57.54

India Cements : related Articles

India Cements Q2 Losses Triple to ₹240 Crore Post UltraTech Buyout

India Cements Q2 Losses Triple to ₹240 Crore Post UltraTech Buyout
12 Nov 2024|10:43 AM

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Nov 2024|10:43 AM

India Cements recorded an EBITDA loss of ₹163 crore, a stark contrast to the positive ₹7.7 crore EBITDA reported in the previous year's September quarter.

Read More
India Cements reports net profit of ₹58.50 Crore in Q1FY25

India Cements reports net profit of ₹58.50 Crore in Q1FY25
9 Aug 2024|02:49 PM

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Aug 2024|02:49 PM

During 2015, a statutory authority attached some corporate assets with an aggregate carrying value of ₹120.34 Crore.

Read More

