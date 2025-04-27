India Cements Q4 Profit at ₹14.68 Crore, Board Clears Merger Plan

India Cements Ltd., reported a consolidated net profit of ₹14.68 crore for the quarter ending March 2025. This marks an improvement from last year’s net loss of ₹60.55 crore in the same quarter.

Revenue from Operations decreased by 3.11% from the same period last year to ₹1,197.30 crore during the March 2025 quarter from ₹1,235.74 crore reported in the March 2024 quarter.

Total Income which includes other earnings like interest and investment income dropped by 2.52% as compared to the previous year to ₹ 1,255.66 crore during this last quarter. The company reported total expenses of ₹1,313.2 crore for the March 2025 quarter, reporting a slight fall against the previous year.

India Cements narrowed its net loss to ₹143.88 crore for the entire financial year ending March 31, 2025, from a loss of ₹227.34 crore in FY24. However, the total income of the company in FY25 declined from the previous fiscal year by 13.81% to ₹4,357.41 crore.

Acquisition of the promoter stake in India Cements from UltraTech Cement, the largest cement producer in India, was indeed one of the most touching developments during the year.

India Cements therefore became a subsidiary of UltraTech Cement by virtue of this acquisition effective from December 24, 2024. The Board of India Cements also approved a draft Scheme of Amalgamation merging its subsidiaries such as ICL Financial Services, ICL Securities, ICL International, and India Cements Infrastructures into one with the parent company.

Date of Appointment under the Merger Scheme is set as January 1, 2025. Following the merger, the share capital of the merging entities held by India Cements will be cancelled without any further procedural requirements.