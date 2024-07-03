India Cements Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
3,845.59
4,122.41
3,440.73
3,038.1
4,010.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,845.59
4,122.41
3,440.73
3,038.1
4,010.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
70.74
332.18
17.21
17.6
19.95
Total Income
3,916.33
4,454.59
3,457.94
3,055.7
4,030
Total Expenditure
3,784.13
4,218.43
3,019.39
2,416.05
3,487.14
PBIDT
132.2
236.16
438.55
639.65
542.86
Interest
178.96
191.75
148.9
216.79
261.37
PBDT
-46.76
44.41
289.65
422.86
281.49
Depreciation
167.51
164.36
169.7
184.08
189.13
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
51.41
100.71
46.26
Deferred Tax
-48.57
-193.9
-23.6
-26.41
-19.12
Reported Profit After Tax
-165.7
73.95
92.14
164.48
65.22
Minority Interest After NP
0.82
4.13
8.59
7.08
1.35
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-166.79
100.01
89.04
156.58
60.56
Extra-ordinary Items
26.21
300
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-193
-199.99
89.04
156.58
60.56
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-5.42
3.36
2.71
5.13
2.01
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
309.9
309.9
309.9
309.9
309.9
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
3.43
5.72
12.74
21.05
13.53
PBDTM(%)
-1.21
1.07
8.41
13.91
7.01
PATM(%)
-4.3
1.79
2.67
5.41
1.62
India Cements recorded an EBITDA loss of ₹163 crore, a stark contrast to the positive ₹7.7 crore EBITDA reported in the previous year's September quarter.Read More
During 2015, a statutory authority attached some corporate assets with an aggregate carrying value of ₹120.34 Crore.Read More
