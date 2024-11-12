Board Meeting 31 Dec 2024 31 Dec 2024

Appointment of Mr.Suresh Vasant Patil as Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from 01.01.2025

Board Meeting 25 Dec 2024 25 Dec 2024

Change in Management Control

Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 2 Nov 2024

INDIA CEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results (subject to a Limited Review by the Statutory Auditors of our Company) for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

INDIA CEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results (subject to a Limited Review by the Statutory Auditors of our Company) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 09.08.2024 Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 13 May 2024

INDIA CEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited annual accounts (both standalone and consolidated) for the year ended 31st March 2024 and standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the year ended 31st March 2024. The Audit Committee of our Board will review the said accounts and financial results at its meeting to be held on 18th May 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 20.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.05.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 22 Jan 2024