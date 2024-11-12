|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|31 Dec 2024
|31 Dec 2024
|Appointment of Mr.Suresh Vasant Patil as Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from 01.01.2025
|Board Meeting
|25 Dec 2024
|25 Dec 2024
|Change in Management Control
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|2 Nov 2024
|INDIA CEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results (subject to a Limited Review by the Statutory Auditors of our Company) for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|INDIA CEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results (subject to a Limited Review by the Statutory Auditors of our Company) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 09.08.2024 Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|INDIA CEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited annual accounts (both standalone and consolidated) for the year ended 31st March 2024 and standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the year ended 31st March 2024. The Audit Committee of our Board will review the said accounts and financial results at its meeting to be held on 18th May 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 20.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Feb 2024
|22 Jan 2024
|INDIA CEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results (subject to a Limited Review by the Statutory Auditors of the Company) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Unaudited Financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 Appointment of Cost Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024)
India Cements recorded an EBITDA loss of ₹163 crore, a stark contrast to the positive ₹7.7 crore EBITDA reported in the previous year's September quarter.Read More
During 2015, a statutory authority attached some corporate assets with an aggregate carrying value of ₹120.34 Crore.Read More
