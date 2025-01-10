Force Motors Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.18
13.18
13.18
13.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,312.95
1,919.27
1,773.76
1,847.3
Net Worth
2,326.13
1,932.45
1,786.94
1,860.48
Minority Interest
Debt
524.5
954.76
1,068.82
642.42
Deferred Tax Liability Net
353.85
351.24
332.81
256.21
Total Liabilities
3,204.48
3,238.45
3,188.57
2,759.11
Fixed Assets
2,202.26
2,247.65
2,335.18
1,948.36
Intangible Assets
Investments
166.39
158.9
153.79
126.31
Deferred Tax Asset Net
250.7
357.09
426.89
313.81
Networking Capital
142.77
336.61
200.75
336.25
Inventories
1,163.19
826.55
637.13
557.82
Inventory Days
102.42
Sundry Debtors
104.06
196.84
189.38
125.99
Debtor Days
23.13
Other Current Assets
405.2
494.73
216.49
407.77
Sundry Creditors
-878.53
-769.05
-568.56
-475.2
Creditor Days
87.25
Other Current Liabilities
-651.15
-412.46
-273.69
-280.13
Cash
442.36
138.2
71.96
34.38
Total Assets
3,204.48
3,238.45
3,188.57
2,759.11
