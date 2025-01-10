To the Members of Force Motors Limited

Report on the audit of Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Force Motors Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143 (10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Sr. Key Audit Matter No. How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1. Contingent Liability Our procedures included, but were not limited to, the following : The Company has in duties and faxes litigations that are pending with various tax authorities. Whether a liability is recognized or disclosed as a contingent liability in the financial statements is inherently judgmental and dependent on assumptions and assessments. We placed specific focus on the judgements in respect to these demands against the Company. Determining the amount, if any, to be recognized or disclosed in the financial statements, is inherently subjective. Therefore, it is considered to be a key audit matter. • Obtained an understanding from the management with respect to process and controls followed by the Company for identification and monitoring of significant developments in relation to the litigations, including completeness thereof. (Refer Note 31(a) to standalone financial statements) • Obtained the list of litigations from the management and reviewed their assessment of the likelihood of outflow of economic resources being probable, possible or remote in respect of the litigations. • Assessed managements discussions held with their legal consultants and understanding precedents in similar cases; • Our own teams of tax experts assessed and validated the adequacy and appropriateness of the disclosures made by the management in the financial statements. 2. Intangible assets Our audit approach consisted evaluation of design and implementation of controls, and testing the operating effectiveness around initiation of capitalisation of the product development cost including managements validation of relevant data elements and benchmarking the assumptions; Product development costs incurred on new vehicle platforms; engines are recognised as intangible assets only when technical feasibility has been established. The costs capitalised during the year include technical know-how expenses, materials, direct Labour, inspecting and testing charges, designing and other direct expenses incurred on respective projects, up to the date the intangible asset is capitalised. The capitalisation of product development cost is considered to be a key audit matter given that the assessment of the capitalisation criteria set out in Ind AS 38 Intangible Assets is made at an early stage of product development and there are inherent challenges with accurately predicting the future economic benefit, which must be assessed as probable for capitalisation to commence. The audit procedures included : (Refer Note No. 2{f} and Note No. 5 of the standalone financial statements) • Obtained the list of approved project wise details and verify the completeness and accuracy of cost data with respect to various system generated reports. • Inspected the respective approvals for initiation of capitalisation including government approvals (DSIR) where applicable; • Reviewed the cost allocation for the year and determined that costs capitalised are directly attributable. • Tested on sample basis costs incurred towards projects i.e. in respect of manpower cost, we verified hours booked on respective projects, hourly rates for respective persons and sample vouchers / invoices for directly attributable expenses. • We reviewed judgments used by the Management for expected probable economic benefits and associated expenditures, and their assessment of feasibility of the projects, including appropriateness of past / present useful life applied in calculation of amortization. • After carrying out above audit procedures, we concluded that relevant criteria for capitalisation have been met.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Business Responsibility Report, but does not include thefinancial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information is expected to be made available to us afterthe date of this auditors report, hence our opinion is based on Standalone Financial Statements only.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Business Responsibility Report, if we conclude that there is material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matterto those charged with governance.

Managements Responsibility forthe Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsiblefor overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, orfhe override of infernal control.

• Obtain an understanding of infernal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate infernal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors reporffo the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalonefinancial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes if probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in infernal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors for the year ended March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls overfinancial reporting.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 31(a) to the standalonefinancial statements

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company - Refer Note No. 42 to standalone financial statements.

(iv) With respect to clause (e) of Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended

(a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security orthe like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement.

(v) The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect for the previous year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Companies Act 2013 to the extent it applies to payment of dividend

As stated in Note No. 45 to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

(vi) With respect to clause (g) of Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, the requirement under proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 of mandatory audit trail in the Company accounting software, based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

For Kirtane & Pandit LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 105215W/W100057 Place: Pune SuhasDeshpande Date : 26th April 2024 Partner Membership No.: 031787 UDIN:24031787BKHIAB6904

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENTAUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our reportto the Members of Force Motors Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub- section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of FORCE MOTORS LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls overfinancial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance

Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls overfinancial reporting, assessing the riskthat a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system overfinancial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of infernal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the infernal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the infernal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate infernal financial controls system over financial reporting and such infernal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the infernal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of infernal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Infernal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Kirtane & Pandit LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 105215W/W100057 Place: Pune SuhasDeshpande Date : 26th April 2024 Partner Membership No.: 031787 UDIN:24031787BKHIAB6904

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENTAUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of FORCE MOTORS LIMITED of even date)

(i) (a) In Respect of records of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

A The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

B The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the property, plant and equipment were physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of physical verification of property, plant and equipment is reasonable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties as reported in Note No. 3 of financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its property plant and equipment during the year. Accordingly, Clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us by management, No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, Clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(ii) (a) As informed to us, the physical verification of inventory has been conducted by the management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such verification.

(b) As informed to us during the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, from banks on the basis of security of current assets; the quarterly statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans other than loans and advances to employees as per Companys policy or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, paragraphs 3(iii)(a), 3(iii)(c), 3(iii)(d),3(iii)(e),3(iii)(f) of the Orderis not applicable.

With respect to reporting under 3(iii)(b) in respect of loans and advances given to employees as per companys policy does not prima facie appears to prejudicial to the interest of the Company. Further as informed to us the Company has not made investment, not provided any guarantees or not provided security in connection with the loan during the year. Accordingly, reporting with respect to Loans, Guarantees, Securities in connection with the loan 3(iii)(b) of the Orderis not applicable

(iv) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of investments and loans and advances given to employees as per Companys policy. Further the Company has not given any guarantee or security in connection with a loan to any other body corporate or person. Further Company has not given any loan to directors as per section 185 of the Act.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits, the Company has complied with the directives of the Reserve Bank of India and the provision of Sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act 2013, and the rules framed there under, wherever applicable. As informed to us, no order has been passed against the Company, by the Company Law Board, the National Company Law Tribunal, RBI, or any court or any tribunal.

(vi) The Central Government has specified maintenance of cost records under Sub-Section (1) of Section 148 of the Act and we are of the opinion that prima facie such records are made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

(b) Details of disputed amounts of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited as at March 31, 2024 on account of dispute are given below:

Sr No. Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount* (Rs in Lakhs) Period(s) to which the amount relates (Various year covering the period) Forum where such dispute is pending 1 Central Excise Act,1944 Excise Duty 566.35 1987-1991, 1990-1991, 1998-2000, 2008- 2009, 2009- 2013, 2014-2015, 2016- 2017, 2017- 2018 Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) 0.23 1995-1996 Appellate Authority upto Commissioners level 2 Sales Tax Laws Sales Tax 21.09 1997-1998, 2016- 2017, 2017- 2018, 2003-2004 Appellate Authority upto Commissioners level 6.38 2003-2004 Commercial Tax Appellate Board 3 Custom Act,1962 Custom Duty 16.89 2004-2005, 2012-2013 Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT)

* amounts are as per demand orders including penalty wherever quantified in the Order.

(viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Accordingly reporting under paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, Company is not declared as wilful defaulter by bank or financial institution or otherlender

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were appliedforthe purpose for which the loans were obtained

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, funds raised on shortterm basis have not been utilised for long term purposes

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meetthe obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly reporting under paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures. Accordingly reporting under paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) As per information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company been noticed or reported during the year nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management. Accordingly reporting under paragraph 3(xi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) As per information and explanations given to us, No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under paragraph 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company, for the year, issued till date, the period covered till 31st March 2024.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on our examination of the records of the Company, Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanation given to us, in the group no companies forming part of the promoter/promoter group of the Company which areCICs

(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us, Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 (xvii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xviii) There is no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) There is no unspent amount which was required to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) There is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act pursuant to any ongoing project which was required to be transferred to special account in compliance with sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the Companies Act. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.