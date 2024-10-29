Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

FORCE MOTORS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for quarter and half year ended on 30th Se Results- Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)

FORCE MOTORS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)

FORCE MOTORS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended as on 31st March 2024; and 2) consider and recommend dividend if any subject to declaration of the same by the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Board Meeting Outcome held on 26th April 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.04.2024)

In terms of the provisions of Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that in the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, held on Friday, of 29th March 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company decided to close the line of business of the Company, consisting of manufacture and dealing in Agricultural Tractors and connected activity w.e.f. close of the Current Financial Year i.e., 2023-2024. The details / disclosures, as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, read with Schedule III thereto and the SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated 13th July, 2023 are provided in the annexure.

