Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹3,402.85
Prev. Close₹3,402.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹4,454.02
Day's High₹3,418.55
Day's Low₹3,342.9
52 Week's High₹3,590.7
52 Week's Low₹2,312
Book Value₹229.23
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,13,812.4
P/E70.34
EPS48.34
Divi. Yield0.82
Empagliflozin is a new sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitor approved for glycemic management in individuals with type 2 diabetes.Read More
The USFDA examined Torrent's manufacturing plant in Pithampur during the September quarter and issued a Form 483 with one observation.Read More
The business reported a 13% growth in India revenues to ₹1,632 Crore, driven by outperformance in focus therapies.Read More
When compared to the previous quarter, revenue growth was modest at 1.05%, while net profits experienced a slight decline of 0.88%.Read More
In August, the CDSCO banned more than 156 fixed-dose combination medications from the Indian market.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
169.23
169.23
84.62
84.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6,659.53
6,286.73
6,260.8
5,945.48
Net Worth
6,828.76
6,455.96
6,345.42
6,030.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
6,742.32
6,450.57
6,168.44
4,248.24
yoy growth (%)
4.52
4.57
45.19
-7.49
Raw materials
-1,907.5
-1,669.67
-1,637.45
-1,115.69
As % of sales
28.29
25.88
26.54
26.26
Employee costs
-1,097.93
-1,097.12
-1,061.76
-826.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,466.21
1,366.11
1,116.77
562.13
Depreciation
-602.43
-609.84
-606.66
-383.88
Tax paid
-474.76
-228.26
-178.26
-80.09
Working capital
-48.68
274.86
692.18
68.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.52
4.57
45.19
-7.49
Op profit growth
-4.15
14.33
111.26
-19.49
EBIT growth
0.13
9.88
80.79
-26.05
Net profit growth
-12.86
21.24
94.69
-43.56
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
10,562
9,464
8,419
7,886
7,780
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
10,562
9,464
8,419
7,886
7,780
Other Operating Income
166
156
89
119
159
Other Income
146
45
197
57
122
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman Emeritus
Sudhir Mehta
Executive Chairman
Samir Mehta
Independent Director
Ameera Shah
Independent Director
Nayantara Bali
Director (Operation)
Jinesh Shah
Independent Director
Maurice Chagnaud
Whole Time Director
Aman Mehta
Independent Director
Manish Choksi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chintan Trivedi
Independent Director
Nikhil Khattau
Non Executive Director
Jindal Mehta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Summary
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited, the flagship Company of the Torrent Group, is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies having presence in Indian and global markets. The Company is a dominant player in the therapeutic areas of Cardiovascular (CV), Central Nervous System (CNS), Vitamins and Nutrients (VMN), Gastro-Intestinal (GI) and Anti-Diabetes (AD) therapies in India. It has a strong international presence across more than 40 countries with operations in regulated and emerging markets, such as the US, Europe, Brazil and Rest of the World. The Company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries spread across 12 countries with major setups in the US, Germany and Brazil. Apart from this, it has a modern and well-equipped state-of-the-art R&D Centre at Bhat near Ahmedabad, built with an investment of US $ 40 million.Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 1959 as Trinity Laboratories by Late Shri U. N. Mehta. Trinity was later renamed as Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited and taken public in July 15th, 1972. In 1980, Company started their first manufacturing facility at Vatva and received first export order in year 1983. In year 1986, it started second manufacturing plant at Chhatral. In the year 1995, Torrent Gujarat Biotech Ltd plant was commissioned.In the year 1996, the company acquired the Pharma related investments and business of Torrent Exports Ltd and also commissioned the state-of-the-art R&D centre. In the year 1997, India Infusions Ltd was merged with the
Read More
The Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3362.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹113812.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 70.34 and 15.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹2312 and ₹3590.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.07%, 3 Years at 27.91%, 1 Year at 44.72%, 6 Month at 19.92%, 3 Month at 0.32% and 1 Month at 1.18%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.