Summary

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited, the flagship Company of the Torrent Group, is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies having presence in Indian and global markets. The Company is a dominant player in the therapeutic areas of Cardiovascular (CV), Central Nervous System (CNS), Vitamins and Nutrients (VMN), Gastro-Intestinal (GI) and Anti-Diabetes (AD) therapies in India. It has a strong international presence across more than 40 countries with operations in regulated and emerging markets, such as the US, Europe, Brazil and Rest of the World. The Company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries spread across 12 countries with major setups in the US, Germany and Brazil. Apart from this, it has a modern and well-equipped state-of-the-art R&D Centre at Bhat near Ahmedabad, built with an investment of US $ 40 million.Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 1959 as Trinity Laboratories by Late Shri U. N. Mehta. Trinity was later renamed as Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited and taken public in July 15th, 1972. In 1980, Company started their first manufacturing facility at Vatva and received first export order in year 1983. In year 1986, it started second manufacturing plant at Chhatral. In the year 1995, Torrent Gujarat Biotech Ltd plant was commissioned.In the year 1996, the company acquired the Pharma related investments and business of Torrent Exports Ltd and also commissioned the state-of-the-art R&D centre. In the year 1997, India Infusions Ltd was merged with the

Read More