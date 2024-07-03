iifl-logo-icon 1
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd Share Price

3,362.95
(-1.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3,402.85
  • Day's High3,418.55
  • 52 Wk High3,590.7
  • Prev. Close3,402.85
  • Day's Low3,342.9
  • 52 Wk Low 2,312
  • Turnover (lac)4,454.02
  • P/E70.34
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value229.23
  • EPS48.34
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,13,812.4
  • Div. Yield0.82
Loading...
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

3,402.85

Prev. Close

3,402.85

Turnover(Lac.)

4,454.02

Day's High

3,418.55

Day's Low

3,342.9

52 Week's High

3,590.7

52 Week's Low

2,312

Book Value

229.23

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,13,812.4

P/E

70.34

EPS

48.34

Divi. Yield

0.82

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd Corporate Action

25 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Jun, 2024

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 6

Record Date: 21 Jun, 2024

arrow

10 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Torrent Pharma announces acquisition of 3 anti-diabetes brands

Torrent Pharma announces acquisition of 3 anti-diabetes brands

5 Dec 2024|09:04 AM

Empagliflozin is a new sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitor approved for glycemic management in individuals with type 2 diabetes.

USFDA concludes Torrent Pharma’s inspection with VAI

USFDA concludes Torrent Pharma’s inspection with VAI

22 Nov 2024|02:58 PM

The USFDA examined Torrent's manufacturing plant in Pithampur during the September quarter and issued a Form 483 with one observation.

Torrent Pharma promoter to pare 2.9% stake via block deal

Torrent Pharma promoter to pare 2.9% stake via block deal

30 Oct 2024|11:48 AM

The business reported a 13% growth in India revenues to ₹1,632 Crore, driven by outperformance in focus therapies.

Torrent Pharma Q2 Profit Soars 17.3%, Revenue Grows 8.6%

Torrent Pharma Q2 Profit Soars 17.3%, Revenue Grows 8.6%

28 Oct 2024|12:16 PM

When compared to the previous quarter, revenue growth was modest at 1.05%, while net profits experienced a slight decline of 0.88%.

Torrent Pharma’s Shelcal 500 fails CDSCO quality test

Torrent Pharma’s Shelcal 500 fails CDSCO quality test

27 Sep 2024|02:40 PM

In August, the CDSCO banned more than 156 fixed-dose combination medications from the Indian market.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:20 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.24%

Non-Promoter- 21.55%

Institutions: 21.54%

Non-Institutions: 7.20%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

169.23

169.23

84.62

84.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6,659.53

6,286.73

6,260.8

5,945.48

Net Worth

6,828.76

6,455.96

6,345.42

6,030.1

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

6,742.32

6,450.57

6,168.44

4,248.24

yoy growth (%)

4.52

4.57

45.19

-7.49

Raw materials

-1,907.5

-1,669.67

-1,637.45

-1,115.69

As % of sales

28.29

25.88

26.54

26.26

Employee costs

-1,097.93

-1,097.12

-1,061.76

-826.07

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,466.21

1,366.11

1,116.77

562.13

Depreciation

-602.43

-609.84

-606.66

-383.88

Tax paid

-474.76

-228.26

-178.26

-80.09

Working capital

-48.68

274.86

692.18

68.94

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.52

4.57

45.19

-7.49

Op profit growth

-4.15

14.33

111.26

-19.49

EBIT growth

0.13

9.88

80.79

-26.05

Net profit growth

-12.86

21.24

94.69

-43.56

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

10,562

9,464

8,419

7,886

7,780

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

10,562

9,464

8,419

7,886

7,780

Other Operating Income

166

156

89

119

159

Other Income

146

45

197

57

122

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman Emeritus

Sudhir Mehta

Executive Chairman

Samir Mehta

Independent Director

Ameera Shah

Independent Director

Nayantara Bali

Director (Operation)

Jinesh Shah

Independent Director

Maurice Chagnaud

Whole Time Director

Aman Mehta

Independent Director

Manish Choksi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chintan Trivedi

Independent Director

Nikhil Khattau

Non Executive Director

Jindal Mehta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Summary

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited, the flagship Company of the Torrent Group, is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies having presence in Indian and global markets. The Company is a dominant player in the therapeutic areas of Cardiovascular (CV), Central Nervous System (CNS), Vitamins and Nutrients (VMN), Gastro-Intestinal (GI) and Anti-Diabetes (AD) therapies in India. It has a strong international presence across more than 40 countries with operations in regulated and emerging markets, such as the US, Europe, Brazil and Rest of the World. The Company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries spread across 12 countries with major setups in the US, Germany and Brazil. Apart from this, it has a modern and well-equipped state-of-the-art R&D Centre at Bhat near Ahmedabad, built with an investment of US $ 40 million.Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 1959 as Trinity Laboratories by Late Shri U. N. Mehta. Trinity was later renamed as Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited and taken public in July 15th, 1972. In 1980, Company started their first manufacturing facility at Vatva and received first export order in year 1983. In year 1986, it started second manufacturing plant at Chhatral. In the year 1995, Torrent Gujarat Biotech Ltd plant was commissioned.In the year 1996, the company acquired the Pharma related investments and business of Torrent Exports Ltd and also commissioned the state-of-the-art R&D centre. In the year 1997, India Infusions Ltd was merged with the
Company FAQs

What is the Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd share price today?

The Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3362.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹113812.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 70.34 and 15.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹2312 and ₹3590.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.07%, 3 Years at 27.91%, 1 Year at 44.72%, 6 Month at 19.92%, 3 Month at 0.32% and 1 Month at 1.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.25 %
Institutions - 21.54 %
Public - 7.21 %

