Torrent Pharma announces acquisition of 3 anti-diabetes brands

5 Dec 2024 , 09:04 AM

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd said on Wednesday (December 4) that it has reached an agreement to purchase the brands Cospiaq (empagliflozin), Cospiaq Met (empagliflozin + metformin), and Xilingio (empagliflozin + linagliptin) from Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (BI).

The deal is planned to be completed by March 2025. Torrent has been marketing these brands since 2022 as part of an ongoing co-marketing arrangement with Boehringer Ingelheim India.

Empagliflozin is a new sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitor approved for glycemic management in individuals with type 2 diabetes. The market for SGLT-2 inhibitors is valued at ₹3,235 Crore and rising at a 25% CAGR, outpacing the diabetes industry. 

According to the International Diabetes Federation, India has the world’s second-largest diabetes patient cohort, with an estimated 74.2 million persons aged 20 to 79 as of 2021. This figure is predicted to rise to about 125 million patients by 2045.

According to AWACS MAT October 2024 statistics, the Indian diabetes medicine market has a valuation of about ₹19,912 Crore and has grown at a 7.7% CAGR over the last four years.

Aman Mehta, Director of Torrent Pharmaceuticals, stated, As we continue to strengthen our diabetes care portfolio, we will ensure continued access to treatment for patients while expanding our presence in the oral anti-diabetic market.

