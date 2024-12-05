Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.28
0.82
32.27
2.47
Op profit growth
-1.96
14.27
60.85
-2.03
EBIT growth
4.6
14.77
32.09
-4.18
Net profit growth
-37.91
22.16
51.11
-27.36
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
28.57
30.98
27.33
22.47
EBIT margin
23.1
23.47
20.62
20.65
Net profit margin
9.13
15.63
12.9
11.29
RoCE
17.24
16.24
14.51
13.73
RoNW
3.29
5.87
5.42
3.77
RoA
1.7
2.7
2.27
1.87
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
45.92
73.97
60.55
40.07
Dividend per share
48
35
32
14
Cash EPS
6.79
35.1
21.88
15.92
Book value per share
351.78
344.94
285.02
273.11
Valuation ratios
P/E
30.44
17.17
16.27
15.57
P/CEPS
205.7
36.19
45.04
39.18
P/B
3.97
3.68
3.45
2.28
EV/EBIDTA
19.4
18.63
16.79
16.2
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
34.95
Tax payout
-26.23
-17.97
-13.64
-27.16
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
67.69
72.33
66.72
67.02
Inventory days
110.33
110.1
94.57
107.19
Creditor days
-113.59
-137.17
-131.36
-153.58
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-7.7
-5.32
-3.63
-4.01
Net debt / equity
0.61
0.73
1.06
1.21
Net debt / op. profit
1.5
1.72
2.35
4.14
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-28.7
-26.81
-27.29
-27.88
Employee costs
-17.94
-17.98
-17.99
-18.91
Other costs
-24.78
-24.21
-27.37
-30.72
Empagliflozin is a new sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitor approved for glycemic management in individuals with type 2 diabetes.Read More
The USFDA examined Torrent's manufacturing plant in Pithampur during the September quarter and issued a Form 483 with one observation.Read More
The business reported a 13% growth in India revenues to ₹1,632 Crore, driven by outperformance in focus therapies.Read More
When compared to the previous quarter, revenue growth was modest at 1.05%, while net profits experienced a slight decline of 0.88%.Read More
In August, the CDSCO banned more than 156 fixed-dose combination medications from the Indian market.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.Read More
The company announced that its India business grew by 10% year on year in the June quarter, with sales rising to ₹1,635 Crore from ₹1,426 Crore in Q1 FY24.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.