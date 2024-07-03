Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
10,562
9,464
8,419
7,886
7,780
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
10,562
9,464
8,419
7,886
7,780
Other Operating Income
166
156
89
119
159
Other Income
146
45
197
57
122
Total Income
10,874
9,665
8,705
8,062
8,061
Total Expenditure
7,360
6,778
6,562
5,520
5,769
PBIDT
3,514
2,887
2,143
2,542
2,292
Interest
354
333
255
358
451
PBDT
3,160
2,554
1,888
2,184
1,841
Depreciation
808
707
662
658
654
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
462
374
342
327
274
Deferred Tax
234
228
107
-53
-112
Reported Profit After Tax
1,656
1,245
777
1,252
1,025
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,656
1,245
777
1,252
1,025
Extra-ordinary Items
61.96
0
-307.38
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,594.04
1,245
1,084.38
1,252
1,025
EPS (Unit Curr.)
48.94
36.79
45.93
73.98
60.55
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
560
440
960
700
640
Equity
169.23
169.23
84.62
84.62
84.62
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
33.27
30.5
25.45
32.23
29.46
PBDTM(%)
29.91
26.98
22.42
27.69
23.66
PATM(%)
15.67
13.15
9.22
15.87
13.17
Empagliflozin is a new sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitor approved for glycemic management in individuals with type 2 diabetes.Read More
The USFDA examined Torrent's manufacturing plant in Pithampur during the September quarter and issued a Form 483 with one observation.Read More
The business reported a 13% growth in India revenues to ₹1,632 Crore, driven by outperformance in focus therapies.Read More
When compared to the previous quarter, revenue growth was modest at 1.05%, while net profits experienced a slight decline of 0.88%.Read More
In August, the CDSCO banned more than 156 fixed-dose combination medications from the Indian market.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.Read More
The company announced that its India business grew by 10% year on year in the June quarter, with sales rising to ₹1,635 Crore from ₹1,426 Crore in Q1 FY24.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.