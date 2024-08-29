iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd Option Chain

3,265.25
(-1.69%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
1,0000%₹1,0700%2,360₹0.10%7500%
--2,640₹0.950%1,2500%
250-66.66%₹7343.45%2,700--
--2,740₹30%2,2500%
2500%₹5650%2,800₹0.050%1,5000%
--2,860₹0.05-93.33%2,2500%
--2,880₹0.10%7500%
--2,900₹0.05-50%11,5000%
--2,920₹21.950%2500%
--2,940₹20%2,7500%
--2,960₹0.950%1,5000%
--2,980₹6.40%2500%
3,750-11.76%₹4504.65%3,000₹0.050%16,750-14.10%
2,0000%₹1600%3,020₹0.950%3,5000%
7500%₹403.1-0.67%3,040₹0.1-33.33%3,0000%
7500%₹2700%3,060₹50%1,0000%
7500%₹279.10%3,080₹450%2500%
8,2500%₹3430.86%3,100₹0.15-25%21,000-23.63%
1,7500%₹2430%3,120₹50.60%5000%
4,7500%₹2280%3,140₹0.05-75%25,250-6.48%
9,5000%₹26039.03%3,160₹1-98.4%7500%
4,0000%₹188.750%3,180₹1.650%2,5000%
13,250-10.16%₹240.45.43%3,200₹0.05-83.33%22,000-20%
2,2500%₹1420%3,220₹0.05-66.66%4,7500%
6,0000%₹124.150%3,240₹0.05-88.88%10,250-2.38%
6,5000%₹148.30%3,260₹0.15-75%9,0000%
3,0000%₹1060%3,280₹0.15-81.25%4,2500%
17,750-8.97%₹13510.2%3,300₹0.8-20%29,250-10.68%
8,0000%₹108.5-5.65%3,320₹0.1-94.44%5,7500%
8,0000%₹105-11.01%3,340₹0.25-88.63%7,750-8.82%
8,750-10.25%₹95.923.74%3,360₹0.25-93.24%8,000-13.51%
2,250-18.18%₹44.7-24.74%3,380₹1.8-71.87%7,250-9.37%
11,000-48.83%₹4515.83%3,400₹1-90.43%11,00018.91%
3,000-47.82%₹28.118.56%3,420₹0.15-99.23%3,00020%
9,000-50.68%₹2-89.04%3,440₹21-28.93%2,250-47.05%
2,500-72.97%₹3.25-73.14%3,460₹31-32.75%1,00033.33%
11,250-23.72%₹0.05-99.32%3,480₹147.550%1,0000%
33,750-29.31%₹0.05-98.96%3,500₹59-18.33%1,250-44.44%
4,500-55%₹0.05-98.07%3,520₹172.90%2,0000%
5000%₹0.5-95.72%3,540₹188.350%00%
5,500-24.13%₹0.05-97.87%3,560₹207.50%1,0000%
2500%₹6.80%3,580₹198.70%5000%
32,750-30.31%₹0.05-96.77%3,600₹1960%2,0000%
11,500-9.80%₹0.05-88.88%3,640₹187.05-26.28%7500%
4,5000%₹0.050%3,680₹247.60%00%
2500%₹4.050%3,720--
--3,760₹396.350%1,5000%
--3,800₹440.90%7500%

Torrent Pharma.: Related NEWS

Torrent Pharma announces acquisition of 3 anti-diabetes brands

Torrent Pharma announces acquisition of 3 anti-diabetes brands

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Dec 2024|09:04 AM

Empagliflozin is a new sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitor approved for glycemic management in individuals with type 2 diabetes.

Read More
USFDA concludes Torrent Pharma’s inspection with VAI

USFDA concludes Torrent Pharma’s inspection with VAI

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Nov 2024|02:58 PM

The USFDA examined Torrent's manufacturing plant in Pithampur during the September quarter and issued a Form 483 with one observation.

Read More
Torrent Pharma promoter to pare 2.9% stake via block deal

Torrent Pharma promoter to pare 2.9% stake via block deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Oct 2024|11:48 AM

The business reported a 13% growth in India revenues to ₹1,632 Crore, driven by outperformance in focus therapies.

Read More
Torrent Pharma Q2 Profit Soars 17.3%, Revenue Grows 8.6%

Torrent Pharma Q2 Profit Soars 17.3%, Revenue Grows 8.6%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Oct 2024|12:16 PM

When compared to the previous quarter, revenue growth was modest at 1.05%, while net profits experienced a slight decline of 0.88%.

Read More
Torrent Pharma’s Shelcal 500 fails CDSCO quality test

Torrent Pharma’s Shelcal 500 fails CDSCO quality test

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Sep 2024|02:40 PM

In August, the CDSCO banned more than 156 fixed-dose combination medications from the Indian market.

Read More
Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Sep 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.

Read More
Torrent Pharma logs 20% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

Torrent Pharma logs 20% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jul 2024|12:36 PM

The company announced that its India business grew by 10% year on year in the June quarter, with sales rising to ₹1,635 Crore from ₹1,426 Crore in Q1 FY24.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jul 2024|08:58 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.