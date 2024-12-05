Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,466.21
1,366.11
1,116.77
562.13
Depreciation
-602.43
-609.84
-606.66
-383.88
Tax paid
-474.76
-228.26
-178.26
-80.09
Working capital
-48.68
274.86
692.18
68.94
Other operating items
Operating
340.33
802.87
1,024.03
167.1
Capital expenditure
49.61
147.12
900.51
4,270.91
Free cash flow
389.94
950
1,924.54
4,438.01
Equity raised
11,214.83
9,843.98
8,569.71
8,595.83
Investing
53.72
179.03
-490.16
-310.79
Financing
-617.91
-283.96
1,048.36
3,426.43
Dividends paid
0
0
0
236.91
Net in cash
11,040.58
10,689.06
11,052.45
16,386.39
Empagliflozin is a new sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitor approved for glycemic management in individuals with type 2 diabetes.Read More
The USFDA examined Torrent's manufacturing plant in Pithampur during the September quarter and issued a Form 483 with one observation.Read More
The business reported a 13% growth in India revenues to ₹1,632 Crore, driven by outperformance in focus therapies.Read More
When compared to the previous quarter, revenue growth was modest at 1.05%, while net profits experienced a slight decline of 0.88%.Read More
In August, the CDSCO banned more than 156 fixed-dose combination medications from the Indian market.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.Read More
The company announced that its India business grew by 10% year on year in the June quarter, with sales rising to ₹1,635 Crore from ₹1,426 Crore in Q1 FY24.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.