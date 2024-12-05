iifl-logo-icon 1
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3,362.95
(-1.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Torrent Pharma. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,466.21

1,366.11

1,116.77

562.13

Depreciation

-602.43

-609.84

-606.66

-383.88

Tax paid

-474.76

-228.26

-178.26

-80.09

Working capital

-48.68

274.86

692.18

68.94

Other operating items

Operating

340.33

802.87

1,024.03

167.1

Capital expenditure

49.61

147.12

900.51

4,270.91

Free cash flow

389.94

950

1,924.54

4,438.01

Equity raised

11,214.83

9,843.98

8,569.71

8,595.83

Investing

53.72

179.03

-490.16

-310.79

Financing

-617.91

-283.96

1,048.36

3,426.43

Dividends paid

0

0

0

236.91

Net in cash

11,040.58

10,689.06

11,052.45

16,386.39

Torrent Pharma. : related Articles

Torrent Pharma announces acquisition of 3 anti-diabetes brands

Torrent Pharma announces acquisition of 3 anti-diabetes brands

5 Dec 2024|09:04 AM

Empagliflozin is a new sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitor approved for glycemic management in individuals with type 2 diabetes.

USFDA concludes Torrent Pharma's inspection with VAI

USFDA concludes Torrent Pharma’s inspection with VAI

22 Nov 2024|02:58 PM

The USFDA examined Torrent's manufacturing plant in Pithampur during the September quarter and issued a Form 483 with one observation.

Torrent Pharma promoter to pare 2.9% stake via block deal

Torrent Pharma promoter to pare 2.9% stake via block deal

30 Oct 2024|11:48 AM

The business reported a 13% growth in India revenues to ₹1,632 Crore, driven by outperformance in focus therapies.

Torrent Pharma Q2 Profit Soars 17.3%, Revenue Grows 8.6%

Torrent Pharma Q2 Profit Soars 17.3%, Revenue Grows 8.6%

28 Oct 2024|12:16 PM

When compared to the previous quarter, revenue growth was modest at 1.05%, while net profits experienced a slight decline of 0.88%.

Torrent Pharma's Shelcal 500 fails CDSCO quality test

Torrent Pharma’s Shelcal 500 fails CDSCO quality test

27 Sep 2024|02:40 PM

In August, the CDSCO banned more than 156 fixed-dose combination medications from the Indian market.

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

27 Sep 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.

Torrent Pharma logs 20% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

Torrent Pharma logs 20% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

24 Jul 2024|12:36 PM

The company announced that its India business grew by 10% year on year in the June quarter, with sales rising to ₹1,635 Crore from ₹1,426 Crore in Q1 FY24.

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

24 Jul 2024|08:58 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.

