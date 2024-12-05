Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
169.23
169.23
84.62
84.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6,659.53
6,286.73
6,260.8
5,945.48
Net Worth
6,828.76
6,455.96
6,345.42
6,030.1
Minority Interest
Debt
3,344.2
4,575.47
3,347.51
4,404.14
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1,061.19
1,014.15
990.42
998.58
Total Liabilities
11,234.15
12,045.58
10,683.35
11,432.82
Fixed Assets
8,212.15
8,669.78
6,818.75
7,329.35
Intangible Assets
Investments
463.31
361.21
367.64
313.92
Deferred Tax Asset Net
405.38
612.85
796.86
1,026.91
Networking Capital
2,044.55
2,254.13
2,630.64
2,696.22
Inventories
1,565.59
1,602.23
1,797.11
1,911.74
Inventory Days
97.28
108.17
Sundry Debtors
1,571.94
1,729.44
1,541.35
1,544.26
Debtor Days
83.44
87.38
Other Current Assets
454.84
361.66
558.25
567.02
Sundry Creditors
-779.3
-654.8
-639.56
-670.61
Creditor Days
34.62
37.94
Other Current Liabilities
-768.52
-784.4
-626.51
-656.19
Cash
108.76
147.61
69.46
66.42
Total Assets
11,234.15
12,045.58
10,683.35
11,432.82
Empagliflozin is a new sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitor approved for glycemic management in individuals with type 2 diabetes.Read More
The USFDA examined Torrent's manufacturing plant in Pithampur during the September quarter and issued a Form 483 with one observation.Read More
The business reported a 13% growth in India revenues to ₹1,632 Crore, driven by outperformance in focus therapies.Read More
When compared to the previous quarter, revenue growth was modest at 1.05%, while net profits experienced a slight decline of 0.88%.Read More
In August, the CDSCO banned more than 156 fixed-dose combination medications from the Indian market.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.Read More
The company announced that its India business grew by 10% year on year in the June quarter, with sales rising to ₹1,635 Crore from ₹1,426 Crore in Q1 FY24.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.Read More
