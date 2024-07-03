Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
5,646
5,386
5,176
4,911
4,553
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,646
5,386
5,176
4,911
4,553
Other Operating Income
102
91
75
71
85
Other Income
8
86
60
-1
46
Total Income
5,756
5,563
5,311
4,981
4,684
Total Expenditure
3,905
3,725
3,635
3,531
3,247
PBIDT
1,851
1,838
1,676
1,450
1,437
Interest
139
160
194
209
124
PBDT
1,712
1,678
1,482
1,241
1,313
Depreciation
395
416
392
389
318
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
282
248
214
189
185
Deferred Tax
125
122
112
84
144
Reported Profit After Tax
910
892
764
579
666
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
910
892
764
579
666
Extra-ordinary Items
0
88
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
910
804
764
579
666
EPS (Unit Curr.)
26.88
26.35
22.57
17.11
19.67
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
169.23
169.23
169.23
169.23
169.23
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
32.78
34.12
32.38
29.52
31.56
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
16.11
16.56
14.76
11.78
14.62
Empagliflozin is a new sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitor approved for glycemic management in individuals with type 2 diabetes.Read More
The USFDA examined Torrent's manufacturing plant in Pithampur during the September quarter and issued a Form 483 with one observation.Read More
The business reported a 13% growth in India revenues to ₹1,632 Crore, driven by outperformance in focus therapies.Read More
When compared to the previous quarter, revenue growth was modest at 1.05%, while net profits experienced a slight decline of 0.88%.Read More
In August, the CDSCO banned more than 156 fixed-dose combination medications from the Indian market.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.Read More
The company announced that its India business grew by 10% year on year in the June quarter, with sales rising to ₹1,635 Crore from ₹1,426 Crore in Q1 FY24.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.Read More
