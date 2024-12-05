iifl-logo-icon 1
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3,399
(1.07%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:53 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

6,742.32

6,450.57

6,168.44

4,248.24

yoy growth (%)

4.52

4.57

45.19

-7.49

Raw materials

-1,907.5

-1,669.67

-1,637.45

-1,115.69

As % of sales

28.29

25.88

26.54

26.26

Employee costs

-1,097.93

-1,097.12

-1,061.76

-826.07

As % of sales

16.28

17

17.21

19.44

Other costs

-1,636.13

-1,492.05

-1,552.24

-1,399.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.26

23.13

25.16

32.93

Operating profit

2,100.76

2,191.73

1,916.99

907.38

OPM

31.15

33.97

31.07

21.35

Depreciation

-602.43

-609.84

-606.66

-383.88

Interest expense

-236.29

-334.12

-430.49

-293.68

Other income

204.17

118.34

236.93

332.31

Profit before tax

1,466.21

1,366.11

1,116.77

562.13

Taxes

-474.76

-228.26

-178.26

-80.09

Tax rate

-32.38

-16.7

-15.96

-14.24

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

991.45

1,137.85

938.51

482.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

991.45

1,137.85

938.51

482.04

yoy growth (%)

-12.86

21.24

94.69

-43.56

NPM

14.7

17.63

15.21

11.34

Torrent Pharma. : related Articles

Torrent Pharma announces acquisition of 3 anti-diabetes brands

Torrent Pharma announces acquisition of 3 anti-diabetes brands

5 Dec 2024|09:04 AM

Empagliflozin is a new sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitor approved for glycemic management in individuals with type 2 diabetes.

Read More
USFDA concludes Torrent Pharma's inspection with VAI

USFDA concludes Torrent Pharma’s inspection with VAI

22 Nov 2024|02:58 PM

The USFDA examined Torrent's manufacturing plant in Pithampur during the September quarter and issued a Form 483 with one observation.

Read More
Torrent Pharma promoter to pare 2.9% stake via block deal

Torrent Pharma promoter to pare 2.9% stake via block deal

30 Oct 2024|11:48 AM

The business reported a 13% growth in India revenues to ₹1,632 Crore, driven by outperformance in focus therapies.

Read More
Torrent Pharma Q2 Profit Soars 17.3%, Revenue Grows 8.6%

Torrent Pharma Q2 Profit Soars 17.3%, Revenue Grows 8.6%

28 Oct 2024|12:16 PM

When compared to the previous quarter, revenue growth was modest at 1.05%, while net profits experienced a slight decline of 0.88%.

Read More
Torrent Pharma's Shelcal 500 fails CDSCO quality test

Torrent Pharma’s Shelcal 500 fails CDSCO quality test

27 Sep 2024|02:40 PM

In August, the CDSCO banned more than 156 fixed-dose combination medications from the Indian market.

Read More
Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

27 Sep 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.

Read More
Torrent Pharma logs 20% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

Torrent Pharma logs 20% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

24 Jul 2024|12:36 PM

The company announced that its India business grew by 10% year on year in the June quarter, with sales rising to ₹1,635 Crore from ₹1,426 Crore in Q1 FY24.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

24 Jul 2024|08:58 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.

Read More

