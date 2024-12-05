Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
6,742.32
6,450.57
6,168.44
4,248.24
yoy growth (%)
4.52
4.57
45.19
-7.49
Raw materials
-1,907.5
-1,669.67
-1,637.45
-1,115.69
As % of sales
28.29
25.88
26.54
26.26
Employee costs
-1,097.93
-1,097.12
-1,061.76
-826.07
As % of sales
16.28
17
17.21
19.44
Other costs
-1,636.13
-1,492.05
-1,552.24
-1,399.1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.26
23.13
25.16
32.93
Operating profit
2,100.76
2,191.73
1,916.99
907.38
OPM
31.15
33.97
31.07
21.35
Depreciation
-602.43
-609.84
-606.66
-383.88
Interest expense
-236.29
-334.12
-430.49
-293.68
Other income
204.17
118.34
236.93
332.31
Profit before tax
1,466.21
1,366.11
1,116.77
562.13
Taxes
-474.76
-228.26
-178.26
-80.09
Tax rate
-32.38
-16.7
-15.96
-14.24
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
991.45
1,137.85
938.51
482.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
991.45
1,137.85
938.51
482.04
yoy growth (%)
-12.86
21.24
94.69
-43.56
NPM
14.7
17.63
15.21
11.34
Empagliflozin is a new sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitor approved for glycemic management in individuals with type 2 diabetes.Read More
The USFDA examined Torrent's manufacturing plant in Pithampur during the September quarter and issued a Form 483 with one observation.Read More
The business reported a 13% growth in India revenues to ₹1,632 Crore, driven by outperformance in focus therapies.Read More
When compared to the previous quarter, revenue growth was modest at 1.05%, while net profits experienced a slight decline of 0.88%.Read More
In August, the CDSCO banned more than 156 fixed-dose combination medications from the Indian market.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.Read More
The company announced that its India business grew by 10% year on year in the June quarter, with sales rising to ₹1,635 Crore from ₹1,426 Crore in Q1 FY24.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.