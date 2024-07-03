Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
2,831
2,815
2,695
2,691
2,628
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,831
2,815
2,695
2,691
2,628
Other Operating Income
58
44
50
41
32
Other Income
-16
24
31
55
26
Total Income
2,873
2,883
2,776
2,787
2,686
Total Expenditure
1,950
1,955
1,862
1,863
1,835
PBIDT
923
928
914
924
851
Interest
64
75
80
80
91
PBDT
859
853
834
844
760
Depreciation
198
197
203
213
201
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
156
126
142
106
120
Deferred Tax
52
73
40
82
53
Reported Profit After Tax
453
457
449
443
386
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
453
457
449
443
386
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
61.78
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
453
457
449
381.22
386
EPS (Unit Curr.)
13.37
13.51
13.27
13.1
11.39
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
440
0
Equity
169.23
169.23
169.23
169.23
169.23
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
32.6
32.96
33.91
34.33
32.38
PBDTM(%)
30.34
30.3
30.94
31.36
28.91
PATM(%)
16
16.23
16.66
16.46
14.68
Empagliflozin is a new sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitor approved for glycemic management in individuals with type 2 diabetes.Read More
The USFDA examined Torrent's manufacturing plant in Pithampur during the September quarter and issued a Form 483 with one observation.Read More
The business reported a 13% growth in India revenues to ₹1,632 Crore, driven by outperformance in focus therapies.Read More
When compared to the previous quarter, revenue growth was modest at 1.05%, while net profits experienced a slight decline of 0.88%.Read More
In August, the CDSCO banned more than 156 fixed-dose combination medications from the Indian market.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.Read More
The company announced that its India business grew by 10% year on year in the June quarter, with sales rising to ₹1,635 Crore from ₹1,426 Crore in Q1 FY24.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.Read More
