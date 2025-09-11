iifl-logo

Torrent Pharma to pick up 26% stake in subsidiary for new project

11 Sep 2025 , 01:43 PM

Torrent Pharmaceuticals announced that it is planning to acquire a 26% equity stake in Torrent Urja 27 Private Ltd. As per the details, it is a special purpose vehicle set up for a captive hybrid power project in Gujarat.

The company plans to invest about ₹7.92 Crore by inking a share subscription and shareholders’ agreement. This agreement was signed on September 10, 2025.

At around 1.30 PM, Torrent Pharma was trading 0.29% lower at ₹3,581.40 per piece, against the previous close of ₹3,591.70 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹3,625, and ₹3,567.90, respectively.

Torrent Urja, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Torrent Green Energy Pvt. Ltd. The company is incorporated to develop a solar-plus-wind power project. 

With this acquisition, Torrent Pharma will improvise the share of renewable energy in its operations while also fulfilling regulatory requirements under Indian electricity laws.

The company stated that it expects to complete the project within a period of 18 to 20 months. 

The pharma business also informed that it will subscribe to 79.19 Lakh Class A equity shares of Torrent Urja. Each share has a face value of ₹10.

This is a related-party transaction for the company, however, it has been carried out at an arm’s length price. 

In its results for the quarter ended June 2025, the business posted a robust growth of 19.90% in its net profit at ₹548 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

