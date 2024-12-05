iifl-logo-icon 1
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd News Today

Torrent Pharma announces acquisition of 3 anti-diabetes brands

Empagliflozin is a new sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitor approved for glycemic management in individuals with type 2 diabetes.

5 Dec 2024|09:04 AM
USFDA concludes Torrent Pharma’s inspection with VAI

The USFDA examined Torrent's manufacturing plant in Pithampur during the September quarter and issued a Form 483 with one observation.

22 Nov 2024|02:58 PM
Torrent Pharma promoter to pare 2.9% stake via block deal

The business reported a 13% growth in India revenues to ₹1,632 Crore, driven by outperformance in focus therapies.

30 Oct 2024|11:48 AM
Torrent Pharma Q2 Profit Soars 17.3%, Revenue Grows 8.6%

When compared to the previous quarter, revenue growth was modest at 1.05%, while net profits experienced a slight decline of 0.88%.

28 Oct 2024|12:16 PM
Torrent Pharma’s Shelcal 500 fails CDSCO quality test

In August, the CDSCO banned more than 156 fixed-dose combination medications from the Indian market.

27 Sep 2024|02:40 PM
Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.

27 Sep 2024|09:35 AM
Torrent Pharma logs 20% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

The company announced that its India business grew by 10% year on year in the June quarter, with sales rising to ₹1,635 Crore from ₹1,426 Crore in Q1 FY24.

24 Jul 2024|12:36 PM
Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.

24 Jul 2024|08:58 AM

