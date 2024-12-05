iifl-logo-icon 1
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd Shareholding Pattern

3,265.25
(-1.69%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

71.24%

71.24%

71.24%

71.24%

71.24%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

21.54%

21.49%

21.39%

21.29%

21.15%

Non-Institutions

7.2%

7.25%

7.35%

7.45%

7.59%

Total Non-Promoter

28.75%

28.75%

28.75%

28.75%

28.75%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.24%

Non-Promoter- 21.54%

Institutions: 21.54%

Non-Institutions: 7.20%

Custodian: 0.00%

Torrent Pharma.: Related NEWS

Torrent Pharma announces acquisition of 3 anti-diabetes brands

Torrent Pharma announces acquisition of 3 anti-diabetes brands

5 Dec 2024|09:04 AM

Empagliflozin is a new sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitor approved for glycemic management in individuals with type 2 diabetes.

USFDA concludes Torrent Pharma's inspection with VAI

USFDA concludes Torrent Pharma’s inspection with VAI

22 Nov 2024|02:58 PM

The USFDA examined Torrent's manufacturing plant in Pithampur during the September quarter and issued a Form 483 with one observation.

Torrent Pharma promoter to pare 2.9% stake via block deal

Torrent Pharma promoter to pare 2.9% stake via block deal

30 Oct 2024|11:48 AM

The business reported a 13% growth in India revenues to ₹1,632 Crore, driven by outperformance in focus therapies.

Torrent Pharma Q2 Profit Soars 17.3%, Revenue Grows 8.6%

Torrent Pharma Q2 Profit Soars 17.3%, Revenue Grows 8.6%

28 Oct 2024|12:16 PM

When compared to the previous quarter, revenue growth was modest at 1.05%, while net profits experienced a slight decline of 0.88%.

Torrent Pharma's Shelcal 500 fails CDSCO quality test

Torrent Pharma’s Shelcal 500 fails CDSCO quality test

27 Sep 2024|02:40 PM

In August, the CDSCO banned more than 156 fixed-dose combination medications from the Indian market.

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

27 Sep 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.

Torrent Pharma logs 20% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

Torrent Pharma logs 20% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

24 Jul 2024|12:36 PM

The company announced that its India business grew by 10% year on year in the June quarter, with sales rising to ₹1,635 Crore from ₹1,426 Crore in Q1 FY24.

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

24 Jul 2024|08:58 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.

QUICKLINKS FOR Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

