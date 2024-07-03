Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
7,867
7,012
6,315
5,971
5,868
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7,867
7,012
6,315
5,971
5,868
Other Operating Income
116
117
64
97
125
Other Income
115
36
139
18
107
Total Income
8,098
7,165
6,518
6,086
6,100
Total Expenditure
5,498
5,014
4,504
4,165
4,371
PBIDT
2,600
2,151
2,014
1,921
1,729
Interest
274
226
201
285
349
PBDT
2,326
1,925
1,813
1,636
1,380
Depreciation
605
511
500
493
486
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
320
257
260
229
225
Deferred Tax
194
199
158
-14
-42
Reported Profit After Tax
1,207
958
895
928
711
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,207
958
895
928
711
Extra-ordinary Items
61.72
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,145.28
958
895
928
711
EPS (Unit Curr.)
35.67
28.3
52.91
54.82
41.99
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
440
280
500
400
0
Equity
169.23
169.23
84.62
84.62
84.62
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
33.04
30.67
31.89
32.17
29.46
PBDTM(%)
29.56
27.45
28.7
27.39
23.51
PATM(%)
15.34
13.66
14.17
15.54
12.11
Empagliflozin is a new sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitor approved for glycemic management in individuals with type 2 diabetes.Read More
The USFDA examined Torrent's manufacturing plant in Pithampur during the September quarter and issued a Form 483 with one observation.Read More
The business reported a 13% growth in India revenues to ₹1,632 Crore, driven by outperformance in focus therapies.Read More
When compared to the previous quarter, revenue growth was modest at 1.05%, while net profits experienced a slight decline of 0.88%.Read More
In August, the CDSCO banned more than 156 fixed-dose combination medications from the Indian market.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.Read More
The company announced that its India business grew by 10% year on year in the June quarter, with sales rising to ₹1,635 Crore from ₹1,426 Crore in Q1 FY24.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.Read More
