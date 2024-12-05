iifl-logo-icon 1
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd Board Meeting

3,174
(-1.28%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:39:59 PM

Torrent Pharma. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Oct 202410 Oct 2024
TORRENT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results on Standalone basis and Unaudited Financial Results (with limited review) on Consolidated basis of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30-Sep-24. Results Q2 FY 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)
Board Meeting23 Jul 20245 Jul 2024
TORRENT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Tuesday 23-Jul-24 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results on Standalone basis and Unaudited Financial Results (with limited review) on Consolidated basis of the Company for the quarter ended on 30-Jun-24. Outcome of Board Meeting Dated 23-07-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.07.2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202410 May 2024
TORRENT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform you that: 1. A meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Friday 24-May-24 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended on 31-Mar-24. 2. In the above meeting the Board would also consider the following: i. Recommendation of final dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the year 2023-24. ii. Taking enabling resolutions for raising of funds by issue of Equity Shares including Convertible Bonds / Debentures through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) and / or Depository Receipts or any other modes. If approved by the Board of Directors the said item will be placed for Shareholders approval in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Kindly take note of the above. Outcome of Board meeting dated 24-May-24 Results (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202412 Jan 2024
TORRENT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Friday 02-Feb-24 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results on Standalone basis and Unaudited Financial Results (with limited review) on Consolidated basis of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31-Dec-23. The Board would also consider payment of Interim Dividend for the year 2023-24. Board declared an interim dividend of Rs. 22/- (440%) per equity share of Rs. 5/- fully paid up. The dividend is expected to be paid/ dispatched on or around 23rd February, 2024. The Board of Directors acceded to the desire of Sudhir Mehta to step down as the Director of the Company while continuing as Chairman Emeritus effective from 1st Apr-24. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 02.02.2024)

Torrent Pharma.: Related News

Torrent Pharma announces acquisition of 3 anti-diabetes brands

Torrent Pharma announces acquisition of 3 anti-diabetes brands

5 Dec 2024|09:04 AM

Empagliflozin is a new sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitor approved for glycemic management in individuals with type 2 diabetes.

USFDA concludes Torrent Pharma's inspection with VAI

USFDA concludes Torrent Pharma’s inspection with VAI

22 Nov 2024|02:58 PM

The USFDA examined Torrent's manufacturing plant in Pithampur during the September quarter and issued a Form 483 with one observation.

Torrent Pharma promoter to pare 2.9% stake via block deal

Torrent Pharma promoter to pare 2.9% stake via block deal

30 Oct 2024|11:48 AM

The business reported a 13% growth in India revenues to ₹1,632 Crore, driven by outperformance in focus therapies.

Torrent Pharma Q2 Profit Soars 17.3%, Revenue Grows 8.6%

Torrent Pharma Q2 Profit Soars 17.3%, Revenue Grows 8.6%

28 Oct 2024|12:16 PM

When compared to the previous quarter, revenue growth was modest at 1.05%, while net profits experienced a slight decline of 0.88%.

Torrent Pharma's Shelcal 500 fails CDSCO quality test

Torrent Pharma’s Shelcal 500 fails CDSCO quality test

27 Sep 2024|02:40 PM

In August, the CDSCO banned more than 156 fixed-dose combination medications from the Indian market.

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

27 Sep 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.

Torrent Pharma logs 20% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

Torrent Pharma logs 20% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

24 Jul 2024|12:36 PM

The company announced that its India business grew by 10% year on year in the June quarter, with sales rising to ₹1,635 Crore from ₹1,426 Crore in Q1 FY24.

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

24 Jul 2024|08:58 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.

