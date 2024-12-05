Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 10 Oct 2024

TORRENT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results on Standalone basis and Unaudited Financial Results (with limited review) on Consolidated basis of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30-Sep-24. Results Q2 FY 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jul 2024 5 Jul 2024

TORRENT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Tuesday 23-Jul-24 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results on Standalone basis and Unaudited Financial Results (with limited review) on Consolidated basis of the Company for the quarter ended on 30-Jun-24. Outcome of Board Meeting Dated 23-07-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.07.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 10 May 2024

TORRENT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform you that: 1. A meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Friday 24-May-24 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended on 31-Mar-24. 2. In the above meeting the Board would also consider the following: i. Recommendation of final dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the year 2023-24. ii. Taking enabling resolutions for raising of funds by issue of Equity Shares including Convertible Bonds / Debentures through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) and / or Depository Receipts or any other modes. If approved by the Board of Directors the said item will be placed for Shareholders approval in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Kindly take note of the above. Outcome of Board meeting dated 24-May-24 Results (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 12 Jan 2024