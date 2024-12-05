|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|10 Oct 2024
|TORRENT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results on Standalone basis and Unaudited Financial Results (with limited review) on Consolidated basis of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30-Sep-24. Results Q2 FY 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Jul 2024
|5 Jul 2024
|TORRENT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Tuesday 23-Jul-24 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results on Standalone basis and Unaudited Financial Results (with limited review) on Consolidated basis of the Company for the quarter ended on 30-Jun-24. Outcome of Board Meeting Dated 23-07-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|TORRENT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform you that: 1. A meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Friday 24-May-24 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended on 31-Mar-24. 2. In the above meeting the Board would also consider the following: i. Recommendation of final dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the year 2023-24. ii. Taking enabling resolutions for raising of funds by issue of Equity Shares including Convertible Bonds / Debentures through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) and / or Depository Receipts or any other modes. If approved by the Board of Directors the said item will be placed for Shareholders approval in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Kindly take note of the above. Outcome of Board meeting dated 24-May-24 Results (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2024
|12 Jan 2024
|TORRENT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Friday 02-Feb-24 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results on Standalone basis and Unaudited Financial Results (with limited review) on Consolidated basis of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31-Dec-23. The Board would also consider payment of Interim Dividend for the year 2023-24. Board declared an interim dividend of Rs. 22/- (440%) per equity share of Rs. 5/- fully paid up. The dividend is expected to be paid/ dispatched on or around 23rd February, 2024. The Board of Directors acceded to the desire of Sudhir Mehta to step down as the Director of the Company while continuing as Chairman Emeritus effective from 1st Apr-24. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 02.02.2024)
Empagliflozin is a new sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitor approved for glycemic management in individuals with type 2 diabetes.Read More
The USFDA examined Torrent's manufacturing plant in Pithampur during the September quarter and issued a Form 483 with one observation.Read More
The business reported a 13% growth in India revenues to ₹1,632 Crore, driven by outperformance in focus therapies.Read More
When compared to the previous quarter, revenue growth was modest at 1.05%, while net profits experienced a slight decline of 0.88%.Read More
In August, the CDSCO banned more than 156 fixed-dose combination medications from the Indian market.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.Read More
The company announced that its India business grew by 10% year on year in the June quarter, with sales rising to ₹1,635 Crore from ₹1,426 Crore in Q1 FY24.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.