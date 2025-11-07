Swiggy Board to Consider ₹10,000 Crore Fundraise to Boost Liquidity and Growth

Swiggy Ltd. shares will be in focus on Friday, November 7, as the company’s board is set to meet to consider raising about ₹10,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement or other fundraising options. The amount may be raised in phases, depending on market conditions and business priorities.

The move is aimed at strengthening Swiggy’s balance sheet and improving liquidity. This is especially to support its fast-growing quick commerce unit, Instamart. In a statement, the company said competition in the sector remains intense, with both established and new players attracting steady investment. To sustain its growth momentum and market position, Swiggy said it is exploring an additional capital raise that would provide flexibility and help fund long-term plans.

For the September 2025 quarter, Swiggy reported a net loss of ₹1,092 crore, compared with ₹626 crore in the same period a year ago. Revenue, however, grew sharply by 54% year-on-year to ₹5,561 crore from ₹3,601 crore, supported by strong performance across food delivery and quick commerce. The company’s EBITDA loss widened to ₹798 crore from ₹554 crore a year earlier due to higher expenses and pricing pressures.

Swiggy’s food delivery business reported revenue of ₹1,923 crore, up from ₹1,577 crore a year earlier, helped by higher order volumes and a rebound in premium dining. Its quick commerce revenue nearly doubled to ₹980 crore from ₹490 crore last year, driven by growing demand for Swiggy Instamart and expansion into new markets.

At the end of September, the company had cash reserves of ₹4,605 crore, compared with ₹5,354 crore in the previous quarter. After the ₹2,400-crore inflow from the sale of its stake in Rapido, Swiggy’s total cash position is expected to rise to around ₹7,000 crore. Meanwhile, its parent firm, Eternal, reported a cash balance of ₹18,314 crore at the end of the quarter, ensuring solid financial backing for the group.

