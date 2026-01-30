iifl-logo

Swiggy Q3 Results: Net Loss widens to ₹1065 Crore; stock down ~5%

30 Jan 2026 , 11:15 AM

Swiggy Limited announced its results for the quarter ended December 2025, and posted a net loss wider than the same period last year.

The business said that its net loss for the quarter widened to ₹1,065 Crore as compared to a loss of ₹800 Crore in the same quarter of previous year. In the previous quarter, the business posted a net loss of ₹1,092 Crore.

Following the company’s results update, its counter slipped over 5% to an intraday low of ₹302.15.

At around 11.12 AM, Swiggy was trading 5.68% higher at ₹309.05, against the previous close of ₹327.65 on NSE.

The company’s revenue for the period jumped by 54% on a y-o-y basis to ₹6,148 Crore versus ₹3,993 Crore in the same quarter of previous year.

The business registered an EBITDA loss of ₹782 Crore against a loss of ₹725 Crore in Q3FY25. 

Swiggy’s Food delivery business logged a revenue of ₹2,041 Crore. In the previous corresponding period, the company registered a revenue of ₹1,637 Crore. Gross Order Value for the Food Delivery business registered an uptick of 20.5% against previous year, while its EBITDA on an Adjusted basis came in 1.5x higher to ₹272 Crore.

Company further informed that its Quick Commerce revenue at the end of the December quarter jumped by 76% to ₹1,016 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, this came in at ₹577 Crore. On a sequential basis, the quick commerce topline came in almost flat. EBIT loss for the Quick Commerce business was reported at ₹791 Crore. This is wider than the EBIT loss of ₹528 Crore posted last year.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

