Swiggy Ltd Summary

Swiggy Limited was incorporated as Bundl Technologies Private Limited as a Private Limited Company, dated December 26, 2013, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh at Hyderabad. Company changed the name to Swiggy Private Limited to which a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 1, 2024 was issued by the RoC, CPC. The Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Swiggy Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 10, 2024 was accordingly issued by the RoC, CPC.Swiggy is a consumer-first technology company offering users an easy-to-use convenience platform - to browse, select, order and pay for food (Food Delivery), grocery and household items (Instamart), and have their orders delivered to their doorstep through on-demand delivery network. The business platform can be used to make restaurant reservations (Dineout) and for events bookings (SteppinOut), avail product pick-up/ drop-off services (Genie) and engage in other hyperlocal commerce (Swiggy Minis, among others) activities. The Company launched Food Delivery business in 2014 and later on, expanded the same to cover 500+cities in 2019. Swiggy Instamart and Swiggy Genie got launched in 2020. The Company acquired the DineOut business and introduced restaurant discovery, bookings and payment services in 2022. It further expanded the Swiggy Instamart to cover 25 cities, 400+ Dark Stores and 8,400+ SKUs in 2022.In 2022, the Company launched Swiggy Minis. It acquired 100% stake in Lynks Logistics Limited, making it a wholly owned subsidiary in 2023. It further launched Swiggy Mall in 2023. The Company expanded the EV fleet to nearly 7,500 active electric vehicles in 2023. The Company is planning an Initial Public Issue by raising money from public aggregating to Rs 3750 Crore and by issuing upto 185,286,265 Equity Shares through Offer for Sale.