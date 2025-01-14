Board Meeting 27 Dec 2024 27 Dec 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) read with Schedule III A 7, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, based on the recommendation of the Compensation & Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has approved the appointment of Mr. Feby Koshy as the Executive Vice President - Head of Thermal, a Senior Management Personnel of the Company, with effect from 30th December, 2024.

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

JSW Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today has, inter-alia, approved the following: 1. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 2. Appointment of Mr. Ajoy Mehta as an Additional and Independent Director (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Oct 2024 1 Oct 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) read with Schedule III A 7, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, based on the recommendation of the Compensation & Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has approved the appointment of the following Senior Management Personnel of the Company with effect from 7th October, 2024: 1. Ms. Anushree Singh, Head - Human Resources 2. Mr. Gajendra Singh, Executive Vice President - Corporate Affairs The necessary details pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations read with Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated 13th July, 2023 are given in Annexure A. The Board Meeting commenced at 10:30 a.m. and concluded at 12:45 p.m.

Board Meeting 19 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

JSW Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. In view of the above the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company that was closed for all Designated Persons from 1st July 2024 shall open from Monday 22nd July 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today has, inter-alia, approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. A copy of the said Financial Results containing disclosures required under Regulations 33, 52, 54 and other provisions of the Listing Regulations as applicable, together with the Limited Review Reports by Deloitte Haskins & Sells, LLP., Chartered Accountants, Mumbai, the Statutory Auditor of the Company and Security cover certificate under Regulations 54(3) of the Listing Regulations. is enclosed. A press release issued by the Company is also attached. The Board Meeting commenced at 4:00 p.m. and concluded at 6:20 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.07.2024)

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

Dividend & Audited Results & Inter alia, to consider and approve:- 1. raising of funds through the issuance of eligible securities of the Company by way of private offerings and / or on a preferential allotment basis and / or a qualified institutions placement or any other method or combination thereof as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals, as may be required. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today has, inter-alia: 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 2. Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 3. Fund Raising 4. Alteration in the Object clause of the Memorandum of Association (MoA) 5. 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company 6. Book Closure for Dividend. Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st march, 2024 The Board of Directors at its meeting held today have recommended a dividend of Rs. 2 per equity share of Rs. 10 (20%) to the Members of the Company for declaration at the forthcoming 30th Annual General Meeting. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today have approved an alteration of the Main Objects of the Memorandum of Association, subject to Members approval. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today have decided to convene its 30th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company on Friday, 28th June, 2024. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today have approved raising of funds not exceeding Rs. 10,000 crore in one or more tranches . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/05/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Apr 2024 5 Apr 2024

Allotment of shares

Board Meeting 2 Apr 2024 27 Mar 2024

JSW Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Raising of funds Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today has, inter-alia, approved the following: 1. Fund Raising A Qualified Institutions Placement of equity shares with face value of ? 10 each under the provisions of Chapter VI of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended, to the eligible investors for an aggregate amount not exceeding ? 5000 Crore (Rupees Five Thousand Crore Only). 2. Financial Results The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the nine months period ended 31st December, 2023 and 31st December, 2022 of the Company, together with the limited review report Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today has, inter-alia, approved the following: 1. Fund Raising A Qualified Institutions Placement of equity shares with face value of ? 10 each under the provisions of Chapter VI of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended, to the eligible investors for an aggregate amount not exceeding ? 5000 Crore (Rupees Five Thousand Crore Only). 2. Financial Results The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the nine months period ended 31st December, 2023 and 31st December, 2022 of the Company, together with the limited review report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/04/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024