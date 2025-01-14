iifl-logo-icon 1
JSW Energy Ltd Book Closer

570.45
(1.59%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:16 PM

JSW Energy CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser7 May 20241 Jun 20247 Jun 2024
Decided that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, 1st June, 2024 to Friday, 7th June, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to receive dividend as recommended by the Board and if declared by the Members

JSW Energy: Related News

JSW Energy Shares Surge Over 6% on Mahanadi Plant Acquisition

14 Jan 2025|02:31 PM

The Resolution Professional has sent JSW Energy a Letter of Intent (LoI) on the resolution plan it submitted for KSK Mahanadi Power Company Ltd.

JSW Energy receives LoI for KSK Mahanadi Power resolution plan

14 Jan 2025|09:11 AM

The resolution professional sent the company a letter of intent (LoI) after the Committee of Creditors approved the resolution plan.

Top Stocks for Today - 14th January 2025

14 Jan 2025|07:31 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCLTech, JSW Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, etc.

JSW Energy Boosts Renewable Capacity with ₹12,468 Crore Deal

30 Dec 2024|11:23 PM

A recently awarded 300 MW hybrid project will definitely get a PPA till June 2025 thereby further strengthening the portfolio.

Top Stocks for Today - 18th December 2024

18 Dec 2024|07:02 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ambuja Cements, Aurobindo Pharma, LTIMindtree, etc.

JSW Energy Reaches 20 GW Capacity Milestone

16 Dec 2024|12:11 PM

JSW Energy currently has 7.7 GW of operating capacity distributed across thermal, hydro, and renewable energy, with the goal of reaching 10 GW by FY 2025.

SEBI warns JSW Energy of insider trading violations

25 Nov 2024|09:17 AM

According to JSW Energy, these infractions have had no financial or operational impact on the company.

JSW Energy Q2 Profit Rises 2.3%

29 Oct 2024|01:50 PM

Revenue from operations slightly decreased by 0.7% YoY to ₹3,237.7 Crore, as per the company’s regulatory filing for the second quarter.

JSW Energy inks power purchase agreement with SECI

23 Oct 2024|02:55 PM

According to a stock exchange filing, JSW Energy has signed a 25-year agreement to supply solar power at a cost of ₹2.56/kW.

Maharashtra signs deal with JSW Energy for 1,200 MW of solar-wind power

18 Oct 2024|01:21 PM

The agreements were made for two hybrid projects, each with a capacity of 600 MW, for a total of 1,200 MW.

