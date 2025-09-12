iifl-logo

JSW Energy commissions 317 MW renewable energy project

12 Sep 2025 , 11:02 AM

JSW Energy Ltd announced that it commissioned 317 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy capacity in August. With this the total installed capacity reached 13,097 MW.

The additions include 240 MW of hydro capacity from the Kutehr Project. This has 43 MW of wind and 34 MW of solar, announced the company in its filing with the bourses.

With this capacity addition, renewables now aggregate 57% of JSW Energy’s portfolio. This comprises 3,617 MW of wind, 2,192 MW of solar and 1,631 MW of hydro capacity.

The company also commented that it has a total locked-in generation capacity of 30.3 GW. This also consists of 12.7 GW under construction, and 29.4 GWh of energy storage capacity in the pipeline.

The energy business plans to achieve 30 MW of generation and 40GWh of storage capacity by 2030. It also plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

In its results for the quarter ended June 2025, the business posted a robust performance with a 42.40% year-on-year growth in its consolidated net profit at ₹743 Crore. 

The business said that its revenue for the quarter jumped as much as 78.60% on a y-o-y basis to ₹5,143 Crore. The company’s EBITDA stood at ₹2,789 Crore. This is about a 96.80% y-o-y growth against the previous corresponding quarter.

