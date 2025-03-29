iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

BHEL Files ₹542.14 Crore Lawsuit Against KPCL Over Pending Dues

29 Mar 2025 , 04:30 PM

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has filed a commercial suit against the Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd. (KPCL) to recover outstanding dues of ₹542.14 crore. The suit, filed before the Bengaluru City Civil and Sessions Court, seeks recovery of dues relating to a contract.

The dispute arose from an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract relating to construction of a unit at the Bellary Thermal Power Station, which BHEL had executed for the Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd.

Under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, BHEL has formally announced this legal move, highlighting that the case carries material importance. The plea also brings to attention BHEL’s measures to recover the dues and have financial discipline with its own operations.

Considering its potential implications for BHEL’s financial performance, the case is likely to garner considerable interest from investors, stakeholders and market analysts alike. In any scenario, the legal decision may put an impact on cash flow, revenue recognition and financial health of the company that bears an impact on market sentiment.

The legal proceedings against BHEL highlight the company’s adherence to corporate governance and compliance measures, ensuring transparency in its financial disclosures in accordance with regulatory guidelines.

Speculation is high as to how this will play out, and investors will have their eyes on both BHEL and KPCL to see the repercussions of the case and any updates from the steeping tower.

The case highlights broader challenges for infrastructure and power sector companies involving contract execution, payment disputes and financial recoveries. The delay in the settlement may also impact BHEL’s working capital management and accordingly may affect its capacity to undertake new projects or investment. The court’s ruling may have implications for similar disputes in the industry and the future contracts entered into by public sector enterprises and contractors.

Related Tags

  • Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
  • BHEL
  • BHEL Ltd news
  • engineering
  • Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd
  • Procurement and Construction
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Swiggy Faces ₹158.25 Crore Income Tax Demand

Swiggy Faces ₹158.25 Crore Income Tax Demand

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Apr 2025|09:47 PM
Maruti Suzuki Posts 3% Growth in March Sales

Maruti Suzuki Posts 3% Growth in March Sales

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Apr 2025|08:35 PM
Hindalco Plans $5.19B Expansion, Focuses on Recycling and Sustainability

Hindalco Plans $5.19B Expansion, Focuses on Recycling and Sustainability

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Apr 2025|08:24 PM
SBI Card Appoints Salila Pande as MD and CEO, Effective April 1, 2025

SBI Card Appoints Salila Pande as MD and CEO, Effective April 1, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Apr 2025|08:15 PM
Samsung Names TM Roh as Interim Head of Consumer Electronics

Samsung Names TM Roh as Interim Head of Consumer Electronics

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Apr 2025|08:03 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.