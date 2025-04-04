Hitachi Energy and BHEL Win HVDC Contract for Rajasthan Renewable Power

Hitachi Energy India Ltd on April 3 declared over a major contract won by a joint venture of Hitachi Energy and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).

Rajasthan Part I Power Transmission Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL), awarded the contract, for a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission endeavor. The project involves the development of a 6,000 MW, ±800 kilovolt (kV) bi-pole and bi-directional HVDC transmission system.

This HVDC link is part of the Phase-III Part I transmission system for the evacuation of renewable energy from the Bhadla area of Rajasthan. This project was awarded to AESL through a tariff-based competitive bidding process.

The transmission link, which will be a key part of India’s 500 GW renewable evacuation and interstate transmission system, will be 950 km in length. This, in combination with a full bi-directional power flow control device will help stabilize the grid and allow for deployment of energy from renewable energies into the national grid.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd and BHEL’s scope of work includes:

Converter transformers

ACDC Protection and Control Systems

Thyristor valves

765 kV/400 kV grid connections

Auxiliary power systems

Rajasthan Part I Power Transmission Limited had issued a Letter of Intent (LoI) on February 8, 2025, prior to the formal contract. HITACHI Energy India Ltd Managing Director and CEO NVenu said the organisation had contributed to India’s power infrastructure development for over 75 years.

He emphasized how Hitachi Energy is playing a key role in potential strengthening of India’s energy system, especially through high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission projects.