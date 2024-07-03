iifl-logo-icon 1
Hitachi Energy India Ltd Share Price

15,123.8
(-0.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:19:58 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open15,131.4
  • Day's High15,223.9
  • 52 Wk High16,549.95
  • Prev. Close15,131.4
  • Day's Low15,050
  • 52 Wk Low 5,388.6
  • Turnover (lac)239.25
  • P/E321.58
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value335.66
  • EPS47.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)64,097.2
  • Div. Yield0.03
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Hitachi Energy India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

15,131.4

Prev. Close

15,131.4

Turnover(Lac.)

239.25

Day's High

15,223.9

Day's Low

15,050

52 Week's High

16,549.95

52 Week's Low

5,388.6

Book Value

335.66

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

64,097.2

P/E

321.58

EPS

47.03

Divi. Yield

0.03

Hitachi Energy India Ltd Corporate Action

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 May, 2024

arrow

Hitachi Energy India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

BHEL-Hitachi Energy consortium secures Khavda-Nagpur project

BHEL-Hitachi Energy consortium secures Khavda-Nagpur project

26 Nov 2024|03:09 PM

The project, awarded by Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL), would help transport renewable energy from Khavda in Gujarat.

Read More
Hitachi Energy India Q2 Profit Surges 111%

Hitachi Energy India Q2 Profit Surges 111%

30 Oct 2024|08:37 AM

Total orders for Q2 FY25 stood at ₹1,952 Crore, marking an 11.7% increase from ₹1,747.1 Crore in the same quarter the previous year.

Read More
Hitachi Energy announces ₹2,000 Crore capacity expansion

Hitachi Energy announces ₹2,000 Crore capacity expansion

7 Oct 2024|01:56 PM

The event will bring together around 2,000 people, including policymakers, diplomats, industry professionals, and thought leaders.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

4 Sep 2024|09:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GIC Re, GSK Pharma, Godfrey Philips, etc.

Read More
Read More

Hitachi Energy India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:42 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 750.00%

Foreign: 75.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 14.10%

Institutions: 14.10%

Non-Institutions: 10.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Hitachi Energy India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Dec-2020

Equity Capital

8.48

8.48

8.48

8.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,351.39

1,206.83

1,123.91

924.04

Net Worth

1,359.87

1,215.31

1,132.39

932.52

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Dec-2020Dec-2019

Revenue

4,883.96

3,420.44

3,230.74

yoy growth (%)

42.78

5.87

Raw materials

-2,771.18

-1,760.58

-1,807.77

As % of sales

56.74

51.47

55.95

Employee costs

-486.75

-369.41

-249.76

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Dec-2020Dec-2019

Profit before tax

240.74

171.78

261.44

Depreciation

-95.46

-77.17

-48.41

Tax paid

-73.19

-36.48

-55.26

Working capital

250.25

-304.35

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Dec-2020Dec-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

42.78

5.87

Op profit growth

23.81

-25.27

EBIT growth

46.77

-33.21

Net profit growth

103.8

-39.65

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Hitachi Energy India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Hitachi Energy India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ammatanda Chinnappa Poovanna

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Mukesh Hari Butani

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Akila Krishnakumar

Managing Director & CEO

Venu Nuguri

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Achim Michael Braun

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ismo Antero Haka

Independent Director

Meena Ganesh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hitachi Energy India Ltd

Summary

Hitachi Energy India Limited (Formerly known as ABB Power Products and Systems India Limited (APPSIL)) was incorporated on 19 February, 2019 as a Public Limited Company in Bengaluru. The Company is a prominent player in the power technology industry, widely recognized for its comprehensive energy technology portfolio. The Company specializes in providing sustainable solutions that help meet the increasing demand for electricity with minimum environmental impact. Its products, systems, software, and service solutions are designed to facilitate the safe, reliable, and efficient integration, transmission, and distribution of bulk and distributed energy from conventional and renewable sources.The Company has extensive installed base for manufacturing of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus and has a countrywide marketing and service presence. Besides catering to Indian domestic market, it plays an increasing role in global market such as Asia, Middle East, Africa, Europe and Americas.The Company operates as Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India and presently has nearly 16 manufacturing units in five key locations and 17 sales offices. Headquartered in Bengaluru, ABB Power Products and Systems India Limited became a standalone legal entity in 2019, after de-merging from ABB India Ltd. The Company established a world-class digital experience center demonstrating the next level of enterprise performance for enhanced grid stability,
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Hitachi Energy India Ltd share price today?

The Hitachi Energy India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹15123.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hitachi Energy India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hitachi Energy India Ltd is ₹64097.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hitachi Energy India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hitachi Energy India Ltd is 321.58 and 45.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hitachi Energy India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hitachi Energy India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hitachi Energy India Ltd is ₹5388.6 and ₹16549.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hitachi Energy India Ltd?

Hitachi Energy India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 84.18%, 3 Years at 82.06%, 1 Year at 178.25%, 6 Month at 8.39%, 3 Month at 7.65% and 1 Month at 23.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hitachi Energy India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hitachi Energy India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 14.11 %
Public - 10.89 %

