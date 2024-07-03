Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹15,131.4
Prev. Close₹15,131.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹239.25
Day's High₹15,223.9
Day's Low₹15,050
52 Week's High₹16,549.95
52 Week's Low₹5,388.6
Book Value₹335.66
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)64,097.2
P/E321.58
EPS47.03
Divi. Yield0.03
The project, awarded by Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL), would help transport renewable energy from Khavda in Gujarat.Read More
Total orders for Q2 FY25 stood at ₹1,952 Crore, marking an 11.7% increase from ₹1,747.1 Crore in the same quarter the previous year.Read More
The event will bring together around 2,000 people, including policymakers, diplomats, industry professionals, and thought leaders.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GIC Re, GSK Pharma, Godfrey Philips, etc.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Dec-2020
Equity Capital
8.48
8.48
8.48
8.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,351.39
1,206.83
1,123.91
924.04
Net Worth
1,359.87
1,215.31
1,132.39
932.52
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Revenue
4,883.96
3,420.44
3,230.74
yoy growth (%)
42.78
5.87
Raw materials
-2,771.18
-1,760.58
-1,807.77
As % of sales
56.74
51.47
55.95
Employee costs
-486.75
-369.41
-249.76
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Profit before tax
240.74
171.78
261.44
Depreciation
-95.46
-77.17
-48.41
Tax paid
-73.19
-36.48
-55.26
Working capital
250.25
-304.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
42.78
5.87
Op profit growth
23.81
-25.27
EBIT growth
46.77
-33.21
Net profit growth
103.8
-39.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ammatanda Chinnappa Poovanna
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Mukesh Hari Butani
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Akila Krishnakumar
Managing Director & CEO
Venu Nuguri
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Achim Michael Braun
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ismo Antero Haka
Independent Director
Meena Ganesh
Reports by Hitachi Energy India Ltd
Summary
Hitachi Energy India Limited (Formerly known as ABB Power Products and Systems India Limited (APPSIL)) was incorporated on 19 February, 2019 as a Public Limited Company in Bengaluru. The Company is a prominent player in the power technology industry, widely recognized for its comprehensive energy technology portfolio. The Company specializes in providing sustainable solutions that help meet the increasing demand for electricity with minimum environmental impact. Its products, systems, software, and service solutions are designed to facilitate the safe, reliable, and efficient integration, transmission, and distribution of bulk and distributed energy from conventional and renewable sources.The Company has extensive installed base for manufacturing of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus and has a countrywide marketing and service presence. Besides catering to Indian domestic market, it plays an increasing role in global market such as Asia, Middle East, Africa, Europe and Americas.The Company operates as Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India and presently has nearly 16 manufacturing units in five key locations and 17 sales offices. Headquartered in Bengaluru, ABB Power Products and Systems India Limited became a standalone legal entity in 2019, after de-merging from ABB India Ltd. The Company established a world-class digital experience center demonstrating the next level of enterprise performance for enhanced grid stability,
Read More
The Hitachi Energy India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹15123.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hitachi Energy India Ltd is ₹64097.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hitachi Energy India Ltd is 321.58 and 45.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hitachi Energy India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hitachi Energy India Ltd is ₹5388.6 and ₹16549.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hitachi Energy India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 84.18%, 3 Years at 82.06%, 1 Year at 178.25%, 6 Month at 8.39%, 3 Month at 7.65% and 1 Month at 23.82%.
