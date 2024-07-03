Summary

Hitachi Energy India Limited (Formerly known as ABB Power Products and Systems India Limited (APPSIL)) was incorporated on 19 February, 2019 as a Public Limited Company in Bengaluru. The Company is a prominent player in the power technology industry, widely recognized for its comprehensive energy technology portfolio. The Company specializes in providing sustainable solutions that help meet the increasing demand for electricity with minimum environmental impact. Its products, systems, software, and service solutions are designed to facilitate the safe, reliable, and efficient integration, transmission, and distribution of bulk and distributed energy from conventional and renewable sources.The Company has extensive installed base for manufacturing of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus and has a countrywide marketing and service presence. Besides catering to Indian domestic market, it plays an increasing role in global market such as Asia, Middle East, Africa, Europe and Americas.The Company operates as Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India and presently has nearly 16 manufacturing units in five key locations and 17 sales offices. Headquartered in Bengaluru, ABB Power Products and Systems India Limited became a standalone legal entity in 2019, after de-merging from ABB India Ltd. The Company established a world-class digital experience center demonstrating the next level of enterprise performance for enhanced grid stability,

